Now that basketball season has dwindled to the region semifinals across the state, what kind of paths remain for area boys teams to get to Murfreesboro?
First things first, seven District 1 teams have to take care of Tuesday’s game — and one of them will definitely lose because of a head-to-head matchup. The region semifinals are typically the most nerve-racking contests of any season. This is true especially for the favorite.
Here’s the degree of difficulty, from highest to lowest, for Tuesday’s games.
1. Elizabethton
The Cyclones meet a Greeneville team with aspirations of a multi-night stay in The Boro.
2. Sullivan North
The Raiders know full well how good North Greene is from their conference meetings. The Huskies are also hoping to play more than one game in Murfreesboro.
3. Hampton
The Bulldogs aren’t an underdog in the classic sense, but Cosby has a Mr. Basketball finalist and home-court advantage, so the Eagles have a slight edge.
4. Science Hill
Perhaps the best way to describe Jefferson County is pesky. The Patriots beat Sevier County twice in the last month, and the Hilltoppers had trouble with the Smoky Bears on Saturday.
5. Sullivan East
Grainger isn’t on Greeneville’s level, but the Grizzlies can score and won’t be an easy out.
6. Dobyns-Bennett
The Indians are a strong favorite against South-Doyle, basically needing their typically impressive balanced scoring attack that makes them hard to defend.
Moving forward, here’s the way the above list changes when applied to getting to the difficulty of reaching the state tournament.
1. Sullivan East
This could change if Knox Fulton goes on the road and defeats Gatlinburg-Pittman in Tuesday’s 2-AA semifinals. The Falcons are sectional beasts, home or away. So if they are in the mix, it creates a different mental picture for area teams.
2. Elizabethton
If the Cyclones can put together a performance good enough to beat Greeneville on the road, they have to be looked at in a much different light.
3. Hampton
Because the Bulldogs have beaten North Greene once this year — although not on the Huskies’ home court — they have proven they are a state tournament contender.
4. Dobyns-Bennett
The Indians haven’t been able to conquer the region, finishing runner-up three straight years and traveling for road sectional contests. With Bearden and Oak Ridge likely waiting at the sectional level, being at home this year is a must.
5. Science Hill
Things have gotten a little loose in the turn for the Hilltoppers late in the season, but they’re still standing and shouldn’t be counted out.
6. Sullivan North
Even with a huge upset of North Greene, the Raiders will be hard pressed to duplicate that kind of performance for two more games.