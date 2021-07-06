It’s vacation time for Appalachian League baseball players, and the unofficial halfway point of the season.
No games were on the league schedule for July 5-7. Action resumes Thursday with a full slate of five games.
Here’s a look at some first-half highlights.
DOMINANT THEN NOT
The Princeton WhistlePigs seemed to be on course to run away from everybody. They won their first seven games, doing things right in the close contests with four of those victories coming by two runs or less and none of them blowouts.
Before its hot streak was finished Princeton had marks of 11-1 and 13-2.
Then the wheels came off. Six straight losses were followed by a 2-3 slide into the break.
By the time the dust had settled, the Pulaski River Turtles claimed first place in the East Division. Pulaski is 16-11, one-half game ahead of the WhistlePigs (15-11).
THE WEST DIVISION
It has been an uneven season for front-runner Greeneville, but the Flyboys have turned it into a first-place status.
The Flyboys put together a pair of three-game winning streaks, and haven’t lost more than two in a row at any point. Their 16-10 mark is one-half game better than the Bristol State Liners (15-10).
After a rough start of 2-5 and still treading water at 6-9 on June 20, Elizabethton won seven of eight games and headed into the break with nine wins in its last 12 contests. The River Riders (15-12) are 1 1/2 games out of first place.
Kingsport (12-15) had a 6-3 stretch toward the end of June, but went into the break with two wins and three losses.
After a 4-3 start, it has been a long struggle for Johnson City. The Doughboys lost seven of eight in the middle of June before heading into the break with seven more losses in eight games. Their 8-17 mark is the worst in the Appalachian League, and they are 7 1/2 games out of first place.
THE BEST PITCHER?
Kingsport’s Cole Kirschsieper can lay claim to that designation despite having just one win to his credit. In 21 innings this season, he has allowed a shockingly low seven hits and zero runs. He has 11 walks paired with 33 strikeouts, and all seven of the hits he surrendered were singles.
Bryce Mayer of Greeneville has also been dominant. He has given up just one run and eight hits in 17 innings. Mayer has walked nine and struck out 35.
INDIVIDUAL BESTS
Pulaski teammates John Bay and Ryan Johnson are the league leaders in home runs with six apiece. Princeton’s Dylan Rogers has five.
Oscar Serratos of Burlington leads with 26 RBIs while Elizabethton’s Marcus Brown carries the top batting average at an impressive .448.
On the pitching side, Pulaski’s Paco Hernandez is the default leader in ERA (3.29) as he is the league’s only player to have reached a minimum of one inning pitched per the team’s games played.
Bristol’s Fernando Medina is the league leader in strikeouts with 36 in 20 2/3 innings.
THE TEAM LEADERS
Burlington is the league’s best hitting team at .279. Pulaski easily leads in homers (28), but Burlington has scored the most runs (184).
Greeneville has the league’s best pitching staff with an ERA of 3.73, over half a run better than second-place Kingsport. Greeneville’s 301 strikeouts is also a league topper.
Pulaski leads the lead in road record with a 10-5 mark. Bristol is the Appy League’s best home team at 9-4.
PLAYERS OF THE MONTH
Elizabethton right-handed pitcher Jordan Leasure and Burlington infielder Oscar Serratos were named June Pitcher and Player of the Month, respectively.
Leasure pitched in five games in June, owning a 0.82 ERA and posting a 2-0 record. The University of Tampa junior threw 11 innings and allowed two hits and one earned run in June, walking zero for a 0.18 WHIP.
Serratos batted .371 in June, hitting a pair of homers and driving in 24 runs. The Biola University junior also had 11 doubles and a triple with an on-base percentage of .446.