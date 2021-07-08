EMORY — The West used a balanced attack Thursday to overcome the East twice in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Southwest Virginia senior all-star softball doubleheader.
The 5-3 and 6-5 wins for the West came despite three home runs from the East’s Lydia Taylor, of Glenvar.
The all-star games played at Emory & Henry feature recent high school graduates from throughout Southwest Virginia.
The athletes came from schools stretching from Glenvar, in Salem, to Ewing-based Thomas Walker.
GOING YARD
Taylor, who has signed to play at Emory & Henry next spring, had quite a day at her future home field.
After Abingdon’s Presley Miller delivered a bases-loaded double to score three runs and put the West up 3-1 in the top of the third inning in the first game, Taylor came through with her first blast of the day in the bottom of the fourth.
Taylor’s solo homer cleared the left field wall with no trouble to cut the West lead to 4-2.
Miller, who played first base for the West squad, was named the team’s MVP in the first game following her game-winning double.
“I saw people on base and had to get them in, and I swung the bat a little bit and it came out good for me,” Miller said.
The recent Abingdon graduate was the only Lady Falcon representative on the West team.
She said playing with some of the top softball players from around the region and getting to know them was a treat.
The third run for the East team came in the bottom of the sixth inning on another solo homer from Taylor.
FAST START
The West jumped ahead early in the second game by taking a 4-0 lead in the first inning of the five-inning contest.
After a rain delay, the West increased its lead to 6-2 going into the bottom of the fifth.
Taylor stepped up big for the East again with a three-run home run over the left field wall to cut the lead to 6-5. But that was as close as the East could get.
MORE ALL-STARS
The FCA Southwest Virginia all-star games feature baseball action on Saturday with the West taking on the East in a 1 p.m. contest at Lebanon.