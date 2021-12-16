BRISTOL — West Ridge jumped ahead early and kept its advantage Thursday to advance to the semifinal round of the 25th annual Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops for Doc tournament.
The Wolves (9-3) jumped out to a 14-3 first quarter lead and led all the way in a 51-33 win over Unicoi County on the opening day of the tournament at Viking Hall.
Seniors Jaelyn West and Emma Niebruegge led the West Ridge scoring attack with 13 points. West also pulled down 10 rebounds.
West Ridge’s balanced attack included eight players breaking into the scoring column.
Wolves coach Kristi Walling said her team got a momentum boost from her players coming off the bench.
“The girls gave us a spark off the bench,” Walling said. “With a Thursday afternoon game, the gym was kind of quiet. I was worried about that coming into this game, but the reserves came in in the first quarter and gave us a spark.”
Unicoi County (3-10) got a team-high 11 points from Faith Bennett.
MCAMIS SHOWS UP BIG FOR LADY WARRIORS
The main constant for Wise Central Thursday was freshman Hannah McAmis.
McAmis scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Lady Warriors (6-0) to a 65-55 win over Hampton (6-6).
“In big games she’s going to step up and play good,” Central coach Robin Dotson said. “10-for-12 at the free throw line. We wanted the ball in her hands against the press.”
The Lady Warriors saw plenty of the press from Hampton.
Central led 34-21 at halftime, but Hampton’s pressure and a 9-3 scoring run, helped the Lady Bulldogs cut the lead 37-30 at the 4:40 mark.
Hampton trimmed the margin to six points a couple of times in the final quarter, but a 9-2 run from Central gave the Lady Warriors a 61-52 advantage in the final minute of the contest and helped Central seal the win.
“I thought we kept our composure in the fourth quarter. We were kind of scattered in the third,” Dotson said. “But we don’t see that kind of pressure anytime really.”
Central’s Jillian Sturgill and Abbie Jordan each added 10 points.
Hampton got 17 points from Linsey Jenkins, 14 from Macy Henry and 11 from Taylor Berry.
MORRISTOWN WEST OUTMUSCLES RIDGEVIEW
Nina Lovelace scored 21 points and Avia Bunsic added 13 for Morristown West (7-5) to lead the Lady Trojans to a 66-50 win over Ridgeview (2-1).
While Lovelace and Bunsic provided the offensive punch for West, Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier said it was the Lady Trojans' physical play on both ends of the floor that caused problems for his team.
“You could tell they had played 11 games and we played two,” Frazier said. “We didn’t take care of the ball very well.
“I thought they did a good job. They were just real physical with us.
“We didn’t come over here to play teams we could beat the brakes off of. We came over to get better and that’s the kind of defense we’ll see out of Wise and Gate City. That’s the reason we play in these tournaments.
“It was kind of like a Mountain 7 (District) game. And now they understand that’s what it’s going to be like night in and night out in the Mountain 7.”
Hailey Sutherland led Ridgeview with 12 points, while Caiti Hill added 11.
BRENTWOOD ROLLS TO WIN
Brentwood Academy (6-2) jumped out to a 20-5 first quarter lead and rolled to a 67-35 victory over Tennessee High (1-10).
Millie Brown scored a game-high 28 points, including 21 from seven 3-point shots, while Hope McDonald scored 14 for the Lady Eagles.
Tennessee High was led by the 10-point performance of Anna Kate Kinch.