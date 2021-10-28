It might be hard for West Ridge coach Justin Hilton to ask for a whole lot more than his team has accomplished already this season.
But if the Wolves can post one more win, combined with a Dobyns-Bennett loss to Science Hill, they will be playing at home in the first round of the playoffs.
“It is a great opportunity,” Hilton said. “This was a goal and needs to be a goal every year. This group has done an outstanding job setting the foundation for years to come.”
West Ridge (7-2 overall) is 2-2 in Region 1-6A. Jeff County (6-3) is 3-1. If the Wolves win and D-B loses, it will cause a three-way tie for second place that West Ridge would win based on eight overall victories.
Both teams played with backup quarterbacks last week. Jeff County’s Jace Dobbins accounted for six touchdowns, filling in for sophomore standout Izaiah Hall, who was lost for the season because of a leg injury in the first quarter of the Oct. 15 game at Science Hill.
“He’s very similar to Hall,” Hilton said. “He has very good speed.”
West Ridge went with Austin Riner, who rushed for 144 yards and two scores in relief of the injured Ethan Bergeron. However, Bergeron has been practicing this week and Hilton said he expects him to play.
The Wolves will have their hands full against the Patriots’ large defensive front.
“They run a 3-4 with a massive defensive line,” Hilton said. “And they have a very aggressive and athletic secondary.”
Hampton (7-1) at Daniel Boone (3-5)
For fans of old-fashioned, physical football, this is the ticket to purchase.
Hampton is a much smaller school, but the Bulldogs play big. The Trailblazers have a sub-.500 record but are the Region 1-5A champions. They have played a brutal schedule and Hampton provides yet another test.
Richlands, Va. (4-4) at David Crockett (5-4)
Coming off back-to-back losses, including last week’s decision against rival Daniel Boone, the Pioneers are looking for postseason footing.
Richlands has won two of its last three games, but lost 49-27 last week against Union.
Cherokee (2-6) at Tennessee High (2-6)
It may not look like much from an overall record standpoint, but these teams will battle for the final playoff spot in Region 1-5A.
They have scored close to the same amount of points (Tennessee High with 132 and Cherokee with 125) while allowing similar amounts (246 for the Vikings and 223 for the Chiefs), and it should be a hard-fought contest.
Elizabethton (7-1) at Seymour (6-3)
The Eagles have played everybody tough this season with the exception of Greeneville, which handed them a 66-7 whipping.
The Cyclones haven’t played since Oct. 15 because they couldn’t find anyone willing to play last week. Their nine-game schedule is significant because Seymour would win a three-way tiebreaker — if Volunteer beats Sullivan East — with an upset of Elizabethton. Both the Cyclones and Eagles would have seven overall wins, and it would revert back to the head-to-head contest.
Volunteer (5-4) at Sullivan East (1-8)
The Falcons have their sights set on a .500-plus season, something they can clinch with a win and something they haven’t experienced since 2002.
Meanwhile, the Patriots are trying to recover from a lopsided loss on Oct. 15 to Greeneville.
Unicoi County (8-1) at Johnson County (2-6)
First place is in the bag for the Blue Devils, but playoff momentum is at stake.
It’s a heavy favorite role for Unicoi, which has allowed only 99 points all season while the Longhorns have scored just 76.
Cloudland (8-1) at North Greene (3-6)
It’s playoff tuneup time for the Region 1-1A champion Highlanders against a Huskies team that has endured five shutouts this season.