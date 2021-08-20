CHURCH HILL — A thunderous howl split the air when the final horn sounded in Friday night’s game at Volunteer.
Senior quarterback Ethan Bergeron accounted for five touchdowns and the West Ridge Wolves — playing their first official football game — rolled over the Falcons 56-14.
Bergeron rushed 12 times for 171 yards and four scores and went 2-for-3 through the air for another 46 yards and a score.
“This has been a long time coming,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. “It felt like it took forever to the point where we going to play. They’ve bought in and they believe and I’m really proud of him.
“The recipe to winning is to win the line of scrimmage and I felt like we imposed our will tonight.”
Senior running back Austin Riner was responsible for the first score in West Ridge history. Riner took a sweep around the strong side 20 yards to the house with 7:31 left in the first quarter.
“I’m going to be honest, that was probably the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” Riner said. “All the credit has to go the line. I was not touched.”
Riner also was responsible for the first receiving score in West Ridge history, taking a shovel pass 41 yards just 11 seconds into the final period.
“The whole game plan this week was to come out and punish them,” Bergeron said. “We started to do that and they adjusted. Then we adjusted and started spreading them out.
“We had great blocks all night and everyone executed their jobs.”
Bergeron scored with 37.6 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Wolves a 21-7 halftime advantage, and the momentum entirely shifted their way in the third quarter.
On the first play after halftime, Bergeron popped off a 59-yard scamper down the home sideline for a touchdown. On the next possession, Isaac Haynie intercepted Garrison Barrett’s pass and returned it 46 yards for a score.
Suddenly what was a two-score game was four scores and firmly in West Ridge’s hands.
“The first play of the second half was the one that killed us,” Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said. “I’ll have to watch film, but we didn’t do a very good job on defense. I told them that afterwards because we’re so much better than that. We missed a lot of tackles that we normally make.”
A breaker blew on the kickoff following the interception return, leading to a 15-minute wait until the lights were turned back on.
Wolves senior kicker Eli Iacino had an impressive night, nailing seven extra points and pinning eight of his nine kickoffs in the end zone. Kaleb McClain topped the century mark on the ground, finishing with 111 rushing yards.
Backup quarterback Cale Bryant scored the final TD of the night for the Wolves, running 34 yards for the score.
Barrett, Volunteer quarterback, finished 13-for-26 for 212 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. The TD was a 71-yard bomb to Heath Miller, who had five receptions for 137 yards.
“We had some guys battle,” McMillan said. “Garrison showed his toughness. We did a good job up front holding them. Sometimes, we had good protection, but we ran the wrong route. It’s just little stuff like that we have to keep working on.”
SPECTACULAR SPECTATORS
The crowd was phenomenal. Some 5,000 people crammed into the one-sided stadium at Volunteer, almost assuredly the biggest crowd since the early 1980s.
UP NEXT
The road does not get any easier for Volunteer, which travels to Dobyns-Bennett next Friday.
West Ridge has another nonconference game on the road at Daniel Boone.