BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge caught fire with the first flicker Monday night and blazed its way to a 68-54 boys basketball win over Morristown West.
The Wolves (8-3) hit five of their first six shots from the field to race to a 12-0 advantage less than three minutes into the game, then spent the rest of the nonconference matchup fighting off comeback attempts by the Trojans.
Fortunately for West Ridge, a pair of 3-point jumpers by Jackson Dean and two buckets by Ty Barb helped put Morristown West in a hole it could not escape.
“We got off to a great start then we stopped doing what got us there,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “A couple of 3s and all of a sudden (the Trojans) get their confidence back. That’s a good team. They’re strong and they’re tough.
“I thought we missed some easy — not easy ... nothing’s easy in this game — shots in the second quarter that kept them afloat. But overall I thought it was a great team effort.”
West (4-5) fought valiantly to get back into the game, drawing to within 21-19 at the 2:15 mark of the second period. But 3-point jumpers from Wade Witcher and Ethan Bergeron helped the Wolves to a 28-21 edge at halftime.
Bergeron’s 3 came at the first-half buzzer and then a rare four-point play by Cooper Johnson — 3-point jumper and subsequent free throw — opened the second half, and suddenly West Ridge was up by double digits again.
Johnson’s bucket, which appeared to come from 16 feet, may have been a gift.
“We got one there,” Dyer admitted.
Witcher drove the Wolves home, finishing with a game-high 23 points after making 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range.
Dyer said it was the best outing of the season for Witcher, who helped push West Ridge to a 68-45 lead with 2:20 left in the game.
“We’re starting to find the identity of how we can play,” Dyer said. “I don’t know how many times we made the extra pass tonight.”
Witcher got excellent support across the board, with Dean tossing in 12 points and Johnson and Barb contributing 10 apiece.
While Dean drilled four of the Wolves’ dozen 3-point makes, Johnson and Barb passed the basketball impressively throughout the evening.
Morristown West was paced offensively by the 17-point game of Aquilio Romero, who buried five 3-point bombs. Bereket Evans provided 13 points.
LADY WOLVES ROAR
The West Ridge girls overcame a sluggish start and outscored Morristown West by 21 points in the second half, rolling to a 67-47 victory.
The Lady Wolves (8-3) were down 20-12 after one period before working their way back, getting to within 29-28 by halftime.
West Ridge exploded for 28 points in the third frame, getting 3-pointers from Allie Jordan, Fallon Taylor and Rachel Niebruegge while making 10 of 12 free throws to gain a 55-40 advantage with eight minutes to play.
Kristi Walling’s squad demonstrated great balance offensively, with Niebruegge, Jordan and Jaelyn West each netting 12 points and Chloe Nelson adding 11. Among Jordan’s output were three 3s.
Aubrey Messer scored 12 and Nina Lovelace 11 for the Lady Trojans (6-5).