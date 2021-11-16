BLOUNTVILLE — The crowd for the opening night of basketball at West Ridge was raucous and the Wolves delivered with a nonconference win over Cherokee 66-29.
“I thought we really shared the basketball on offense, especially in the first half,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “This time last year, I was in the hospital. I’m blessed beyond measure and I’m thrilled to be the coach.”
Ty Barb scored the first bucket in program history for the Wolves on a layup that went off the glass with 5:50 left in the first quarter.
“It was pretty surreal scoring the first West Ridge bucket,” Barb said. “When it went in, I looked up at the scoreboard and was like, ‘Wow. That was the first ever two points.’ That was more about my teammates and sharing the ball tonight.”
The Wolves defense was ferocious, forcing the Chiefs into 11 turnovers in the opening stanza and helping West Ridge jump out to an 18-5 advantage.
“It was a good start and anytime you get that first win in school history, that’s pretty cool,” Dyer said.
Tru Vance led the Wolves in scoring with 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting and making both of his free throws. Barb was next with 11 points and Jackson Dean added 10.
Everyone played for West Ridge and all but two players scored. The Wolves were 27-for-68 from the field, but were cold most of the night from the outside, going 7-of-30.
Colin Ryan led Cherokee with seven points while Chandler Drinnon contributed six.
“We had a really big student section tonight and it’s only going to get better,” Dyer said. “We want people here and they had great spirit tonight.”
Added Barb: “Our student section from the football season carried over. The basketball team went all out for the football team every single game. The football team came and supported us tonight. It was a great atmosphere.”
Girls West Ridge 65, Cherokee 24
Chloe Nelson scored the first official points for the Lady Wolves with 7:22 left in the first on a pair of made free throws and the rout was on from there.
Jaelyn West had the first made field goal on a layup with 7:05 left in the first and freshman Fallon Taylor netted the first 3-pointer.
West Ridge forced 19 turnovers in the first half, and that helped build a massive 28-point lead at halftime.
“It felt really cool (to score the first points) and it’s something that I’ll never forget,” Nelson said. “Hopefully that legacy carries on forever for West Ridge girls basketball.”
The wealth was spread all around for the Lady Wolves as West led the way with 16 points. Emma Niebruegge chipped in 11 while Taylor netted 10.
“I didn’t get much sleep last night and had that sick feeling in my stomach all day,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “That was a huge relief to get that one over with. You never know what you’re going to get.
“I knew they’d be excited and nervous. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
The Lady Wolves defense was suffocating, forcing 33 turnovers while West Ridge committed only 13. West Ridge held Cherokee scoreless in the final stanza, forcing nine turnovers.
“That was definitely a goal. We had set goals of what we wanted was to do as good on defense as we did on offense,” Nelson said.
West Ridge went 4-for-16 from long range, but shot 47.4% from the floor overall. Cherokee finished the game going 10-for-31 from the floor and only 2-of-12 from the outside.
Macy McDavid led the Lady Chiefs with eight points.