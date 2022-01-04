CHURCH HILL — A breakout game for West Ridge’s Cooper Johnson propelled the Wolves to a 75-71 nonconference road win over Volunteer on Tuesday night.
Johnson — who has struggled with his shot the first part of the season — broke out of his slump and netted a game-high 22 points. Wade Witcher again came off the bench and provided instant offense for the Wolves, scoring 21 points while making his final eight shots after missing his first of the evening.
“The people got their money’s worth in that basketball game,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “We couldn’t guard the ball screen in the third quarter and then they went small on us and we did a littler bit better job.
“That lid has been on the whole season for (Johnson).”
In a game that featured more than 10 ties, the Wolves pulled out the win thanks to Johnson’s big bucket with less than 90 seconds to go.
After Volunteer made a bucket at one end, Johnson caught the Falcons napping on the defensive end and was fouled. He made the free throw and put the Wolves back on top.
“Everybody came together and I thought we were a really together as a basketball team tonight,” Dyer said. “(Johnson) took advantage of the matchup with (Bradin Minton) in the second half and he was aggressive. That’s what we’d been looking for and he was, too, because he’d been working his rear end off.”
The Falcons were red hot in the third quarter, sinking 10 of 13 shots and grabbing a 57-54 lead. Joltin Harrison went off that period, scoring eight of his 21 points.
Garrison Barrett added 19 points for the Falcons and Minton hit for 10 before fouling out.
Andrew Knittel also had 13 for a Church Hill crew that benefited from no bench points.
“All five of their guys can score and they’re a good basketball team,” Dyer said. “It was just one run right after the other.”
The Wolves face a huge test on Friday when they host conference-leading Dobyns-Bennett.
Volunteer also faces a challenge Friday when it goes on the road to play Unicoi County.
LADY WOLVES HOLD ON
West Ridge's girls held off Volunteer's furious late rally to pull out the 50-49 victory.
The Lady Wolves got 10 big fourth-quarter points from Jaelyn West, who finished with 13.
“We got onto her a little bit at halftime saying that we feed off of her and her energy,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “She stepped up to the plate in the second half.”
With less than 10 seconds left, the Lady Wolves were nursing a one-point lead and dribbled the ball out of bounds. The Lady Falcons got the ball back with two seconds left and drew up a play for Ava Jackson on the left side of the basket.
Jackson secured the ball on the inbounds, went up for the shot and appeared to be fouled as time expired. No whistle ever sounded, however, time ran out on the Lady Falcons.
“Every time that we come here to play, it’s just a grind,” Walling said. “(Volunteer coach Tyrone Smith) has a really good team that works hard. This is what is expected to be of us coming off of a break.
“We’ve had practice, but no games. This was a good road win for us right before conference play starts.”
Fallon Taylor added 12 points for West Ridge.
Veda Barton finished with a game-high 17 points for Volunteer before fouling out late. Kendra Huff contributed 10.