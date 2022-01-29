BLOUNTVILLE — After a month of hard knocks, West Ridge was clearly hungry like the Wolves on a raucous night at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
The West Ridge boys and girls teams, each having lost all five of their previous Big 5 Conference games, both got it done on Friday against Daniel Boone.
After the Lady Wolves began play with a 47-31 dusting of the Lady Trailblazers, West Ridge took the boys' game in dramatic fashion, winning 57-55 at the buzzer.
Actually, the winning bucket from Dawson Arnold occurred with 1.5 seconds to play, but Boone was 94 feet from home after a timeout and really had no shot.
"It's a great win for our program," West Ridge coach John Dyer said. "It was a great environment, Boone played great and we played well and tough.
"Our defense in the fourth quarter was really good, really good."
Arnold needed every ounce of his soft shooting touch on the game-winner, rolling off a pick at the foul line and delivering a right-handed layup from the left side on a perfect dime from Cooper Johnson. The shot almost kicked out.
"My teammates trusted me and it was a great pass from Cooper Johnson," said Dawson, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound junior who scored 11 points. "I'm just happy to pull it out for the fans and everybody. I was saying, 'That better go in!' "
The heady Johnson explained from his vantage point.
"With about nine seconds left, (Arnold) set a great screen — they have to guard their man because we all can knock (a jump shot) down — and he did a great job getting open for the layup," the senior point guard said.
West Ridge (14-11, 1-5) appeared to be in deep trouble down 48-41 heading into the fourth quarter. Boone (9-14, 2-4) had outscored the Wolves 17-8 during the third period.
But forward Ty Barb would have none of that, and the chiseled senior brought the Wolves back, scoring three straight hard-earned buckets at a crucial point.
"After the (quarter break) when they were up 48-41, I just talked to my teammates and told them that we've got to turn this thing around," Barb said. "I just want to thank God and all my teammates for trusting me to handle the ball and all of that, and our coaches, too."
Barb and always capable Wade Witcher both scored 13 to pace West Ridge, which made 6 of 8 field-goal tries in the fourth period. Witcher made three key bombs from beyond the 3-point line.
Luke Jenkins drilled four 3-pointers and led Boone with 19 points. Brayden Blankenship, who hit three 3s, scored 13 points and Creed Musick contributed a dozen.
The Trailblazers went 2-for-11 from the floor in the fourth quarter and missed 4 of 7 free throws, giving up what seemed to be a fairly comfortable lead.
LADY WOLVES BREAK ICE
Coach Kristi Walling could not hide her excitement after her West Ridge girls owned second-half play to remove the goose egg from their league record.
"Whew ... choked up," Walling said. "These kids could have easily given up, but I told them after that Science Hill loss (two days earlier) if they'd stay the course that I promised them we were getting there and we'd get over the hump.
"Jaelyn West was amazing tonight. I could see the focus in her eyes when we were down in the first half. She brought us back and I'm super proud of her."
West poured in 22 points, including 13 of her team's 16 in the first half, to lead all scorers. Allison Lambert provided great support with a dozen points, netting eight in the pivotal third quarter when the Lady Wolves (14-11, 1-5) outscored Boone 18-2 to assume control.
Down 18-16 at halftime, West Ridge took a 34-20 edge into the final period.
Lillie Walters, who hit a pair of 3-pointers, led the Lady Trailblazers (10-13, 3-3) with nine points.