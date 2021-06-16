Starting a program at a brand new high school can have its share of difficulties.
Bill Wagner faces the usual challenges for his first summer as head coach of West Ridge’s softball team, but also the added issue of blending three schools who struggled to find consistent success: Sullivan South, Sullivan Central and Sullivan North.
“It is something we’ve talked with the girls about already,” said Wagner. “It’s a two-pronged thing. We have girls coming from different schools who were rivals, and on top of that they weren’t really competitive with other area schools.
“We are trying to start with an atmosphere and culture of support and enthusiasm. It’s really important that the coaching staff is encouraging and highlighting any time the girls succeed in anything.”
ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM
Wagner said he didn’t ignore a key part of the West Ridge equation for the first year.
“I addressed the elephant in the room,” he said. “I asked the girls to identify their previous school. And I told them they will always be part of that. That will never change. Those schools, when they were first built, had a foundation built by other schools. Now all of those schools are part of West Ridge. That’s the focal point I’m trying to get through in the first year with the team.”
And so far, so good, he said.
“I haven’t seen any signs of individuals breaking out by schools,” Wagner said. “I’ve seen girls working with each other. If they keep this attitude and want to get better and grow, we will be fine.”
A PLACE TO START
Basically, Wagner said he is starting on the ground floor with the girls. At Monday’s workout, the team focused on the fundamentals of throwing, fielding and hitting. Wednesday’s workout was more of the same.
It’s a departure from a more-seasoned program at Daniel Boone, where Wagner was an assistant coach from 2003-14 and again from 2019-21. He helped Boone reach the Class AAA state tournament this past season.
At West Ridge, Wagner and his staff — Justin Humphries, Marissa Honeycutt and Tori Venable — will try to take full advantage of the time available this summer.
“Summer for us is vital,” Wagner said. “I think that is true for a variety of reasons. We are bringing girls together who haven’t been on the same team, and girls who need to quite honestly increase their skillsets. So we’ve scheduled a lot of workouts, something we didn’t do at Boone because it wasn’t needed.”
OTHER SPORTS
Wagner said he wants to work with coaches Logan Kemp (volleyball) and Kristi Walling (basketball).
“I don’t want there to be disruptions there,” he said. “We want to work together, and they’ve been great.”