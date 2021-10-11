JOHNSON CITY — West Ridge kept hitting Jefferson County from the outside in Monday’s Region 1-AAA volleyball semifinal at Science Hill, and that power carried the Lady Wolves to a 25-19, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21 victory.
Outside hitters Casey Wampler and Rachel Miller had 13 and 11 kills, respectively, for West Ridge, which advanced to face District 1 champion Science Hill in the regional final.
“We had a game plan and we executed the game plan,” said West Ridge coach Logan Kemp, whose team also qualified for the sectional round. “It was a complete team effort. The girls did a good job of coming together and working together. We had a great job from our outsides, Casey and Rachel.
“Izzy Musick played really big at the net. The stats don’t show, but she did a really good job in terms of being active and involved in the plays to affect their game plan.”
Science Hill will host Tuesday’s 6 p.m. region final after sweeping Morristown East in the first semifinal.
Rylee Haynie had 10 kills as a middle blocker and Musick added five kills with five digs. The 5-foot-7 Musick said she’s often called an undersized middle blocker, but her team’s efforts certainly weren’t undersized after dropping the second set.
“We knew we could play better and the mindset was to keep the energy up,” Musick said. “They were putting the ball down in places we weren’t, but we eventually got to them. We were getting there on the blocks and getting touches, not letting the ball drop.”
Olivia DeLung doled out 25 assists to go with 10 digs and seven kills. Gracie Olinger also had seven kills, and Marleigh Pendleton accounted for 23 assists and seven digs. Emalyne Hubbard had 14 digs and Bradlie Warner added a dozen.
Izzy Johnson paced Jefferson County with 14 kills and Natalie Moore had eight. Carly Bradley had a team-leading 14 assists.
SCIENCE HILL CRUISES
Jordan Hallman closed out the Lady Hilltoppers’ 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 win with nine consecutive service points.
Autumn Holmes recorded 13 kills and 10 digs, Hallman finished with 11 kills and five aces and Olivia Kneisley had seven kills and eight digs for Science Hill, which was bolstered by the return of Kinley Norris.
Norris, who recently suffered a sprained ankle and fractured foot, finished with 25 assists and four aces.
“Kinley just got cleared today. Having her back was huge for us. She goes everywhere. She plays defense, runs sets, does the drop-ins,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “You always want to start strong and start fast.
“We wanted to try in the postseason to limit our unforced errors and clean up our serves. I thought we did a good job of that tonight,” she added.
Lakin Burnside led Morristown East with seven kills. Jaci Drinnon had 14 assists and seven digs.