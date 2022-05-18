BLOUNTVILLE — Doing four events over a one-day track meet is exhausting enough.
What about doing 10 events over a two-day span and having little to no margin for error?
It sounds like a task only meant for the purest and unflappable athletes.
West Ridge senior Austin Riner relishes the idea of a challenge, and that’s exactly what he’s going to get beginning Thursday at the TSSAA Class AAA decathlon championships in Brentwood.
“It’s a lot to manage, but it’s a lot of fun being able to say that you can do a lot of different things and be diverse,” Riner said. “It’s a unique opportunity, and I’m glad I get to go.”
Riner is just one of 16 athletes to qualify from across the state as he clinched a spot by finishing second at the sectional last month with 4,872 points.
He’s also the final athlete from West Ridge to be competing and the only one to make it to a state event this spring.
The events encompassed in the event are the 100-meter dash, triple jump, discus, pole vault, 400 dash, 110 hurdles, shot put, long jump, high jump and the grueling 1,500-meter run at the end.
“There’s no doubt that Austin is the face of the track program, and he’s laid a good foundation,” West Ridge coach Anthony Gragg said. “He’s one true athlete that is fun to coach. To share a quote from (Dobyns-Bennett track coach) Bob Bingham, ‘Athletes make you look great.’ There’s no doubt that athletes like Austin have made us look great.”
ALREADY MADE AN IMPACT
Riner is going to be the lone Wolf left standing this spring and gets to write his own line in West Ridge’s first chapter of athletics, but he’s also at the start of the book.
In the fall, Riner was the first player to score a touchdown on the football field, scoring from 20 yards out on a sweep in the season-opening win over Volunteer, 56-14.
“Both the touchdown and this will always be there, and it’s something that I’ll be able to tell my grandkids one day,” Riner said. “I’m proud to have this opportunity, and I’ll come back to encourage others to do it.”
A LOOK AT HISTORY
The decathlon historically for Northeast Tennessee has not had the most sterling results, but a few have ended up on the top of the podium.
The most recent winner was Cliff Hawkins from Sullivan East, who claimed the Class A-AA crown in 2012 with 5,915 points.
The two other area state champions in the event are Steve Poe (Sullivan Central, 1978) and Gary Rose (David Crockett) who had a brilliant come-from-behind victory in the final event in 1979.
There have been several others finish runner-up across all classifications, including Bob Haney (Science Hill, 1959), Pete Vandebrake (Tennessee High, 1984), Andrew Whitson (Tennessee High, 1998), Cameron Miller (Unicoi County, 2009), Anton Almqvist (Greeneville, 2014), Takeem Young (Greeneville, 2016) and Julian Lane (West Greene, 2018).
So Riner is trying to buck the recent trend for area decathletes of coming up short.
“There’s only 16 of us that are going to this thing, and all of them are pure athletes from across the state,” Riner said. “To say that I’ve been to something like this where I do so many events is really cool.”
HOW RINER WILL MANAGE
The championship is split over two days with rest in between each event, but athletes have to be able to adjust in the blink of an eye.
“There’s definitely some things that I do better than others, and it’s about being balanced,” Riner said. “Wherever you go from the 100 to the shot put, you have to have a completely different mindset. At the same time, you want to have the same mindset of that I might not be as good at one thing, but I can still perform well.”
Riner didn’t tackle the sectional meet at Hardin Valley over the weekend and hasn’t competed since the Six Rivers Relays at Science Hill nine days ago.
He’s well rested and — even though he’s the last seed in the field by points at the sectional — he’s ready to go to work in his final high school competition.
“That does give me a little bit more motivation,” Riner said. “I didn’t start training for this until about three days beforehand, and I’ve cut my times down in a few events. To keep up and qualify for state without even really training for it, that gives me a lot of confidence.”
Added Gragg: “There’s no doubt that he’s improved so much from the first time. His pole vault has gotten so much better. He’s dropped his (1,500) time and improved his shot and discus marks.”
OTHERS COMPETING
Northeast Tennessee will be well-represented in both the pentathlon and decathlon.
Riner is the only one to represent an area school in the largest classification on either the boys or girls side.
In the Class AA pentathlon, Volunteer’s Sara Winegar, Emily Christian and Aliah Laster will try to score some big points for the Lady Falcons.
For the boys in Class AA, Greeneville’s Keelen Lester and Morgan Leach made the field along with Volunteer’s Grant Winegar.
In Class A, South Greene had a host of qualifiers including Ava Clark and Natalie Freise for the pentathlon while Dion Blair and Hunter Burkey made the decathlon.