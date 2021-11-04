To paint a picture of how West Ridge’s matchup against Cleveland looks, Wolves coach Justin Hilton echoed a comment that captures the scene.
“I think they’re the most athletic team in that region,” said Hilton. “They don’t have the type of team Maryville has, but they have athletes everywhere.”
In its first year of existence, West Ridge will host a TSSAA Class 6A football playoff contest. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.
ATHLETES ON THE FIELD
One of the biggest threats for the Blue Raiders is speedy Destun Thomas, a 6-2, 180-pound receiver who has committed to Memphis University.
Thomas holds the school record for career receiving yards with 2,193. He also has 27 career touchdowns for the Blue Raiders. And those are just the numbers at Cleveland, as Thomas spent his first two seasons at Bradley Central.
“He gets behind everybody they play,” Hilton said.
Another Cleveland standout is senior running back Tetoe Boyd (1,241 yards rushing with eight scores and the defending state wrestling champion at 182 pounds).
“He’s a huge kid and they feed it to him,” Hilton said.
Junior quarterback Drew Lambert has thrown for 1,433 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Despite the athletic threats posed by the Blue Raiders, Hilton said he doesn’t have new-look defensive plans for the game.
“We will just continue to do what we’ve been doing on defense,” Hilton said. “I think we’ve gotten better.”
Defensive leaders for Cleveland include Thomas, who has 10 career interceptions with three this year. Other standouts are linebacker Leo Palelei (81 tackles and four sacks) and end Tate O’Bryan (79 tackles, 21 for loss and six sacks).
WEST RIDGE'S PLAN
Hilton said he wants to control the football — with a caveat.
“If we score in one play, I will take that as opposed to running 10 plays and punting,” Hilton said. “But the best-case scenario is we don’t let them get a lot of possessions.”
One thing that helps is health. Quarterback Ethan Bergeron (1,356 total yards and 19 total touchdowns) is expected to be ready while his backup Austin Riner will maintain a role after putting together two impressive performances in Bergeron’s absence. Also back are standout linemen Fletcher Gibson and Eli Kennedy.
“We had three captains out last week (Gibson, Kennedy and Bergeron),” Hilton said. “But they are all back.”
Overall, Hilton said his team is ready to take the plunge.
“It’s fun,” Hilton said of the school’s atmosphere this week. “Everybody is excited. With the fan support and the community, it has been a really good situation.”