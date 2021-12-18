BRISTOL, Tenn. — A furious rally by the West Ridge girls basketball team ultimately came up short in the 25th Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops Tournament for Doc final on Saturday inside Viking Hall.
The Lady Wolves (10-4) fell to Brentwood Academy 47-40 after trailing by 18 points entering the final period.
The Lady Eagles (8-2) only scored four points in the final eight minutes — all from the free-throw line — but it was enough after West Ridge had a couple of late 3-pointers fall short.
Brentwood Academy's Millie Brown — a UNC Asheville signee — netted 17 points and was named the tournament MVP. Ebony Perry had a big first half from the mid-state squad and ended up with a team-high 18.
“We tried to make it a little bit more exciting than it needed to be, but that seems to be what we do,” Lady Eagles coach Rhonda Brown said. “They really battled and I’m proud of them. (Millie) made some big shots for us, except for that bonehead 3-pointer at the end.
“This is a growing experience and we got pushed. This is a good tournament for us.”
Added Millie Brown: “Ebony killed it tonight. When she gets rolling, she gets rolling. She’s so good and she’s an even better person.”
The Lady Wolves' Jaelyn West valiantly fought all the way to the end and scored a game-high 19, including eight in the fourth.
Allie Jordan also netted double figures for West Ridge, scoring 10 and making a trio of 3-pointers.
“It’s frustrating because they started stalling early and that’s why we went man on defense,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “Normally, we aren’t very good man-to-man, but I was proud of the kids because they forced some turnovers and chipped our way back into the ballgame.
“We’re trying to get ready for conference play and this can only make us better.”
West Ridge only scored a combined 14 points in the second and third quarters, and Brentwood Academy pushed its lead to nearly 20 before going into “stall-ball” mode in the fourth.
The decision almost cost Brown’s crew the title, but four crucial free throws by Trinity Fields in the final 2:30 gave the Lady Eagles enough room.
“Trinity, who is one of our best players, got in foul trouble early and we’re not really deep anyway,” Coach Brown said. “Yesterday we missed a bunch of free throws and today we went there and actually hit some.”
Morristown West 55, Wise Central 43
Trailing by 13 at the end of the first quarter after making only one field goal, things looked pretty grim for the Lady Trojans.
However, Nina Lovelace had other ideas and put her Morristown West (8-6) squad on her back and netted a game-high 18 points in the third-place game. She made four 3-pointers, three during West’s 22-point outburst in the third quarter.
Aubrey Messer also netted double digits for the Lady Trojans, scoring 10.
Freshman Emmah McAmis put up 15 points to lead the Lady Warriors (6-2).
Ridgeview 61, Hampton 52
The Lady Wolfpack (4-1) had to survive a late run from Hampton after the fouls started to add up and a couple of players went down with injury.
In the end, Ridgeview hit enough free throws as time wound down to ice the fifth-place win.
Braelynn Strouth led Ridgeview with 22 points and Hailey Sutherland hit for 17.
Piper Helle scored 17 and Madison McClain hit four 3-pointers, finishing with 14 points, for Hampton (7-7).
Unicoi County 41, Tennessee High 28
After being tied at the break, Unicoi County used a strong defensive effort to hold the host Lady Vikings in check and capture the seventh place.
Tennessee High (2-12) managed only 12 points in the two quarters.
Haley Rush had 13 points and Laurel Osborne scored 10 for the Lady Blue Devils (4-10). Kendall Cross netted 13 for the Lady Vikings.