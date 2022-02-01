BLOUNTVILLE — The West Ridge boys basketball team surprised everyone at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex except maybe itself on Tuesday by rallying for a 71-64 overtime win against Big 5 Conference rival David Crockett.
The Wolves played a miserable first half and trailed 34-19 at intermission before making their way back to win a game that seemed hopelessly lost.
“I told them at halftime that we were going to make a comeback for the ages, and we did,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “Our backs were against the wall and everything that could have gone wrong did (in the first half).
“I’m so proud of this team. I’m so proud of my team.”
Crockett led 44-37 through three quarters, but Cooper Johnson and Jackson Dean led a desperate West Ridge defensive charge — featuring a 2-2-1, full-court trap — and Wade Witcher provided the offense needed to overcome the deficit.
Witcher finished with 29 points, getting 24 in the second half. The junior made three 3-point bombs and Dean hit two from outside the arc.
Dean’s desperate 24-footer with four seconds remaining in regulation forced the extra session, which began with two Johnson free throws after a technical foul was called against the Crockett bench just after the fourth-quarter buzzer.
Crockett kept pace as best it could in OT with buckets on four straight possessions, but the Pioneers then went cold while Witcher kept filling it up.
A 6-foot-3 junior transfer from Tennessee High, Witcher is a born scorer.
“Yes, he is. Yes, he is,” Dyer said.
Dawson Arnold scored 13 points for the Wolves (15-11, 2-5) and hard-working Ty Barb kicked in 10 while adding a sweet, key assist to a cutting Witcher in overtime.
Clint Pierce led the Pioneers (13-11, 1-5) with his 20-point outing. Dawson Wagner contributed 16 points and Jacob Ayers had 13.
Pierce, Wagner, Ayers and Jacob Arnold equally split Crockett’s eight 3s.
LADY WOLVES ROUT CROCKETT
With tournament play waiting in the wings, it’s never too late to have a good season. And the West Ridge girls are starting to get it.
After opening Big 5 play with five losses, the Lady Wolves have won back-to-back league games by double digits, the latest a 55-36 home-floor thumping of a Crockett team that had won 19 of 23 games.
West Ridge (15-11, 2-5) led 16-10 after one period, 27-20 at halftime and 41-30 heading into the final quarter.
“The kids have continued to believe and we’re finally getting to where we need to be at the right time,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “I told the kids to be patient and they have really bought in.
“We’re doing the little things well as of late and we’re getting after it defensively. That’s a good team over there and Coach (Thomas) Gouge does a great job.”
Emma Niebruegge led the winners with 17 points. Jaelyn West added 14 points and midseason transfer Alexis Hood scored 10 off the bench.
Bella Ferguson hit three 3-pointers to lead the Lady Pioneers (19-5, 3-3) with nine points.