Sullivan County’s newest high school debuted on the athletic fields and courts. West Ridge made an immediate impact on the area sports scene.
It was the Times News’ top Northeast Tennessee sports story for 2021. Other top stories included Bristol Motor Speedway hosting the first NASCAR Cup Series race on dirt since 1970, ETSU’s record football season, the new Appalachian League and Dobyns-Bennett’s championship basketball season.
1. WEST RIDGE DEBUTS
One era of Sullivan County sports ended with the consolidation of Central, North and South jigh schools. Another one began with West Ridge, which became an immediate force in area sports.
Mason Sanders, the son of distance running great Julie Overbay, was the last competing athlete for Sullivan Central. He raced in the 3,200 meters at the TSSAA Large Schools sectional.
North, whose athletic history included 1983 and 1985 state baseball championships, finished its final spring on the diamonds.
South, most known for an outstanding volleyball program that produced five state championships and four runner-up finishes, also scored state titles in baseball and girls golf. South’s Madison Cowan was the school’s last competing athlete, earning all-state honors in both the long jump and triple jump at the TSSAA Large Schools track and field championships.
Turning the page, West Ridge has already made an impact on the local sports scene. The Wolves earned the second seed in the Region 1-6A football playoffs and advanced to the second round with a thrilling 17-14 victory over Cleveland on Eli Iacano’s game-winning field goal.
Both Wolves basketball teams advanced to the Hardee’s Classic finals and the volleyball team reached the Class AAA sectionals.
2. BMS GETS DIRTY
At BMS, more than 2,300 truckloads of dirt were hauled in for the first Cup Series race on dirt in more than 50 years.
After a one-day delay because of flooding around the speedway, the Food City Dirt Race lived up to the considerable hype thanks to the spectacle of big, bulky stock cars slinging mud. Joey Logano became the first Cup Series winner on dirt since Richard Petty in 1970.
While this was the main event, a whole month of racing took place on the temporary dirt surface, including Martin Truex Jr. winning a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. BMS attracted more than 1,400 entries for the Bristol Dirt Nationals, which showcased a variety of cars over a week’s worth of action. There were also race weekends for the World of Outlaws Late Models and Sprint Cars.
3. ETSU FOOTBALL
Led by running back Quay Holmes, East Tennessee State went 11-2 and won the Southern Conference championship outright for the first time ever. Its victories were the most in school history.
That led to an appearance in the FCS playoffs, where the Bucs earned one of the most memorable victories in school history: a 32-31 win over Kennesaw State in the second round. ETSU scored 15 points in the final 1:38 to erase a 14-point deficit. The Bucs recovered an onside kick and got a 2-point conversion on a do-or-die play to advance. Tyler Riddell hit tight end Nate Adkins for the 2-point play, setting off a wild celebration.
Holmes broke school records for career rushing yards, single-season rushing yards and touchdowns and made six All-America teams. He has declared for the NFL draft with a year of eligibility remaining.
Two days after the winningest football season in ETSU history ended, coach Randy Sanders dropped a bombshell by announcing his retirement. The SoCon coach of the year twice in his four-year reign, Sanders took the program to national prominence.
Sanders was replaced by Furman offensive coordinator George Quarles, who made his name as an 11- time state championship- winning coach at Maryville High School.
4. NEW APPALACHIAN LEAGUE
It was out with the old and in with the new for the Appalachian League. When Major League Baseball eliminated 40 minor league clubs around the country, the Appy League as we knew it was doomed.
When all appeared lost, a new version came into being. Reborn as a summer collegiate wood bat league, the Appy League had teams in all 10 cities that had thought they were losing baseball.
While the jury is still out on the concept, baseball was at least being played around the region, though players coming and going — and an entirely new team being formed midsummer in Kingsport — made for an erratic season.
5. D-B BASKETBALL SWEEPS
The winningest high school basketball program in America added to its rich history.
First, Dobyns-Bennett scored a dramatic 71-70 win over Science Hill to claim a share of the Big 7 Conference championship. The Indians won the title outright by beating Cherokee a day later.
The Tribe then doubled up the Hilltoppers in a rematch for the District 1-AAA title, using a suffocating man-to-man defense to romp to a 60-30 victory. D-B kept rolling in the Region 1-AAA tournament and beat Jefferson County 64-53 in the finals.
Jack Browder, a 6-foot-6 post player, earned regional MVP honors after scoring 17 points in the title game. Brady Stump and Jahson Dennis had 13 and 12 points, respectively. Zane Whitson and Jonavan Gillespie joined Browder and Tincher on the all-tournament team.
The Indians saw their season come to an end with a hard-fought 65-61 loss to Oak Ridge in the sectional round.
D-B added on to its great history early in the 2021-22 season with 55-48 win over rival Science Hill during a tribute game in honor of the old Douglass and Langston high schools.