JONESBOROUGH — West Ridge and David Crockett rolled in Wednesday’s late girls games at the 32nd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament.
The Lady Wolves dominated from the start in a 58-32 victory over Daniel Boone before the host Lady Pioneers shut down Cherokee defensively 53-27 win.
West Ridge took control early and led 16-4 after one quarter and 33-14 at halftime.
“It was something we talked about with how we needed a good start against Boone,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said.
Allie Jordan led they Lady Wolves (4-1) with 15 points and for a second straight game hit three 3-pointers.
“Allie Jordan has had a fantastic tournament so far and she’s someone you want on your team. She plays so hard," Walling said. "She’s knocking down shots, getting rebounds, doing everything we need her to do.”
Emma Niebruegge totaled 11 points and five assists and her sister Rachel had four steals for West Ridge. Marleigh Pendleton scored eight points, Fallon Taylor added seven, Allison Lambert snared seven rebounds, and Jaelyn West had six points and six rebounds.
“I said at the beginning of the season, we might get off to a slow start trying to mix everybody in,” Walling said. “I think everybody is buying in and playing the role we need them to. Everybody did a good job tonight.”
West Ridge ran a 2-3 zone much the contest while stymieing Boone (2-2). Kyleigh Bacon led the Lady Trailblazers with 11 points and Addison Dietz hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final quarter to finish with six.
“I wasn’t really happy with the way we started, but we did get some young girls in there who played hard and that’s going to be good going forward,” Boone coach Beau Hauldren said. “We’re starting three sophomores at the guard positions.
"Kyleigh showed up for us in the second half. She got in the middle of their zone and was able to attack it.”
LOCKDOWN DEFENSE
After trailing by four late in the first quarter, David Crockett (4-0) scored the next 14 points against Cherokee (2-2), which had scored 60-plus points in its first three games.
“Our goal was to hold them under 40 and we held them to 27,” Lady Pioneers coach Thomas Gouge said. “I had to get on them a little at halftime and I challenged them. They responded in the third quarter.”
Emily Trivette had a game-high 13 points for the Lady Pioneers. Kaylee Tester had 10 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, Kadence Fannon and Nora Walters scored eight points apiece and freshman point guard Bella Ferguson added seven.
“Nora stayed in foul trouble the first three games and only played 10-15 minutes because of that. We were talking today and she was 16 of 22 from the field,” Gouge said. “It’s like she’s got to stay in the game and shoot more. But, I’m very proud because tonight was a true team defensive effort.”
Macy McDavid, with 10 points, was Cherokee's lone double-digit scorer.
LOOKING AHEAD
Crockett’s coach likes the matchup of new Big 5 Conference rivals in Saturday’s championship, which tips off at 6 p.m.
“West Ridge is good, a very well-coached team, too,” Gouge said. “They return nine starters from Central, South and North. It’s a big challenge and they’re a great team. We’re just happy that we’re playing at 6 o’clock on Saturday.”