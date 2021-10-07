David Crockett and West Ridge have no rivalry.
That could change Friday night.
“I think all these local games are great,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. “Crockett has really become a force in 1-5A and in our area.”
The Pioneers will play host to the first-season Wolves in Jonesborough with kickoff set for 7 o’clock.
Crockett is 5-2, having won three in a row since a loss to Dobyns-Bennett. West Ridge is 4-2, having won two in a row since a loss to D-B. The difference in those losses was West Ridge came two touchdowns closer to the Indians (28-14) than Crockett did in a 35-7 loss.
PIONEERS CREATING THINGS
Hilton said his team needs to take care of the football because Crockett has a nose for it. The Pioneers’ theft-happy defense has picked off 14 passes this season, led by John Rucker with five. Brenden Reid and Jordan Williams each have three. Crockett also has caused and recovered three fumbles.
“They have done a great job creating turnovers,” Hilton said. “They are very sound with a huge defensive line.”
FACING THE WOLVES
Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said his team will have its hands full because of West Ridge’s unpredictability.
“Their offense can be tough to defend because one play they come out in the wing-T and then the next play, without subbing anyone, they can be in four wide,” Chandley said. “They’re very multiple in what they do. They don’t have just one guy you can focus on. They are by committee. The biggest keys for us will be recognizing the formation, getting lined up, and then reading our keys. If we do that, we will be fine.”
Offensively, Crockett has been leaning on the big-play performances of Brenden Reid.
“Reid is a great, explosive playmaker,” Hilton said. “And Crockett does a great job of getting the ball in their playmaker’s hands.”
Chandley said his team will have to be aware of West Ridge’s defensive aggressiveness.
“They like to play man and get after you up front,” Chandley said. “Their linebackers are pretty active. We need to get hats on them to be able to run the ball effectively.”