KINGSPORT — Game 1 goes to the Axmen.
Kingsport scored five runs in the seventh inning to highlight a 7-0 Appalachian League baseball win over the Burlington Sock Puppets on Monday at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Kingsport (23-9) and Burlington (25-9) lead the West and East divisions. Their two-game series was billed as a possible preview of the Appy League championship, which will be played in early August, and for six innings, the opening matchup lived up to its hype.
The contest was the teams' first meeting of the season and marked the first time this year the Sock Puppets were shut out. The Axmen recorded their first shutout since June 7 when they beat Pulaski 5-0.
ANOTHER BIG INNING
As they have most of the season, the Axmen blew open the game with a big inning.
They scored five runs on four hits in the bottom of the seventh to highlight a seven-hit night against the strongest pitching staff in the Appalachian League.
Kingsport opened scoring in the bottom of the first. Nate Anderson singled and later scored on a two-out single from Jake Perry.
Perry figured into Kingsport’s second run as well.
The Minnesota freshman walked to lead off the fourth and moved to second when Sam Petersen was hit by a pitch. Two outs later, Aaron Casillas singled in Perry and put Kingsport up 2-0.
The big seventh saw Shea McGahan score on a wild pitch, Ian Riley double in Casillas, Corbin Shaw single in Anderson and Shaw score on a sacrifice fly by Perry.
MURPHY STRONG ON THE MOUND
The first two runs were more than starting pitcher Ryan Murphy needed to pick up his second win of the season.
The James Madison sophomore threw six scoreless innings, giving up three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.
“I felt good today,” Perry said. “My off-speed was great today, my fastball was good. My defense played great behind me.”
Perry said he and his teammates were aware of how big the game with the East leaders was, and they were focused and ready to play.
“We wanted to prove to the league that we were as good as them if not better,” he said.
Liam O’Brien pitched the final three innings to pick up his first save. O’Brien struck out three and gave up only two hits in preserving the shutout.
AT THE PLATE
Anderson accounted for two of Kingsport’s eight hits and scored two runs.
Casillas went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Perry and Shaw had two RBIs apiece.
Kole Myers and Justin Colon, the Nos. 1 and 2 hitters in Burlington's batting order, accounted for all five of its hits. Myers singled three times, Colon two.
UP NEXT
The division leaders are scheduled to meet again Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Hunter Wright.