KINGSPORT — On the biggest stage in the Appalachian League, it was a pair of Kingsport players making the biggest plays in a 3-2 win for the West over the East in Tuesday’s third annual All-Star Game at Hunter Wright Stadium presented by Visit Kingsport.

Michael Mancini — the usual third baseman for the Axmen — was named the game’s MVP after finishing the game 1-for-3 with a triple and one RBI.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

Recommended for you