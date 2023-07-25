Appalachian League West All-Star and Greeneville Flyboys’ Tyler Cerny (9) goes airborne after colliding with East All-Star and Bluefield Ridge Runners’ Tommy Harrison (43) at second base. Harrison was out on the play.
At far left, Appalachian League West All-Star and Greeneville Flyboys’ Tyler Cerny (9) goes airborne after colliding with East All-Star and Bluefield Ridge Runners’ Tommy Harrison (43) at second base. Harrison was out on the play. At left, Appalachian League West All-Star and Johnson City Doughboys’ Colby Backus (13) hits a ground ball. The Appalachian League All-Star Game was still ongoing at presstime late in the contest — check www.johnsoncitypress.com for results.
KINGSPORT — On the biggest stage in the Appalachian League, it was a pair of Kingsport players making the biggest plays in a 3-2 win for the West over the East in Tuesday’s third annual All-Star Game at Hunter Wright Stadium presented by Visit Kingsport.
Michael Mancini — the usual third baseman for the Axmen — was named the game’s MVP after finishing the game 1-for-3 with a triple and one RBI.
“It’s a blessing and I’m very humbled by this award,” Mancini said. “It’s special to have the Axmen guys making the plays in the All-Star game in Kingsport. The Axmen have really shown out this week at Hunter Wright Stadium. We didn’t make the championship game, but we’ll brag about this for the next few days.”
In the bottom of the eighth, Kingsport’s Deniel Ortiz — the Home Run Derby champion from Monday — got the rally started by drawing a one-out walk.
Ortiz stole second and advanced to third thanks to a throwing error by the catcher trying to catch him stealing.
“That was a real heads up play by Ortiz, but that’s what he’s done all year,” said Kingsport manager Mike Guinn, who managed the victors. “He caught them off guard and took the bag. It ended up being a really big play because he got to third on the error. We were able to get him in on a fly ball that would’ve been out in most parks.”
Greeneville’s Joel Dragoo hammered a ball to center field that ended up being caught, but it was more than enough to score Ortiz from third and put the West ahead for good.
“Getting to be around all the great players and coaches on both sides, I feel very honored,” Guinn said. “It feels great to watch all these guys compete.”
WEST STRIKES FIRST
Greeneville’s Tyler Cerny led off the bottom of the first with a single for the West.
On the next batter, Mancini hit a line drive to right field that went by Princeton’s Jesse Robinson. Robinson attempted to make a leaping catch, but hit the wall and the hit resulted in a standup triple for Mancini that scored Cerny.
“I was joking with one of my coaches telling him that I looked at the flagpole first to see if there was any wind,” Mancini said. “When I saw the right fielder jump and miss it, I was immediately thinking about getting to third.”
Mancini scored on the next batter when Bristol’s Dalton Bargo hit a sacrifice fly to left field that put the West up 2-0.
EAST RESPONDS
In the top of the second, Burlington’s Koby Kropf reached on a fielder’s choice with one out to start the rally. After a walk by Bluefield’s KaiKea Harrison, Princeton’s Ellis Garcia hit a single to shallow left to score Kropf and cut the deficit in half.
In the fourth, the East had another rally going as Pulaski’s Sam White led off the frame with a single. He got to second on a balk, to third on a Kropf single and eventually scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at two runs apiece.
HECTIC FEW DAYS
While still playing games through Sunday, Kingsport and the Boyd Sports staff did a superb job organizing the festivities on Monday and Tuesday. Fans turned out in droves and Hunter Wright Stadium was near capacity on both nights.
“It has been hectic for everybody, but the people that put this on like Boyd Sports and all the people behind the scenes are the real champs,” Guinn said. “There’s a lot of people that put in a lot more work than I did.
“It was actually kind of shocking that we had that many people out for both nights, especially being a Monday and Tuesday. It was impressive.”