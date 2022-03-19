WISE — Ethan Chavez’s last time in a Rye Cove basketball uniform was like a lot of the times he wore the Eagles’ colors.
It was successful.
Chavez scored 28 points, including 15 from 3-point shots, to lead the West to 105-99 win over the East on Saturday in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Southwest Virginia All-Star boys game at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Convocation Center.
The Tusculum signee, who earned the West MVP award, said enjoying putting on a Rye Cove uniform again.
“A last chance to play basketball, the game that you love before you go off to college or whatever you’re going to do. It was pretty good,” Chavez said.
He missed a 3-point shot in the final seconds of regulation but was fouled on the attempt. He hit all three free throws to the game at 94 and force overtime.
“I was pretty nervous, but I tried to laugh it off,” he said. “But it worked.”
Union’s Bradley Bunch finished with 20 points for the West, and Ridgeview’s Austin Mullins had 15.
Graham’s Xavion Bradshaw and Kaleb Morgan led the East with 19 and 18 points. Bradshaw, who will play football at Virginia Tech in the fall, was the East’s MVP.
Northwood’s Cole Rolen and Eli Carter had 15 and 11 points for the East.
WEST WINS GIRLS
In the girls’ game, the West used a balanced offense to take a 65-56 win.
Wise Central teammates Jill Sturgill and Bayleigh Allison had 10 points apiece. MVP Macey Mullins of Gate City and Ridgeview’s Hailey Sutherland scored nine each and Ridgeview’s Brooke Frazier added eight.
Mullins said having the opportunity to take the court with some of the best basketball players in the region was a good experience.
“None of us get to play with each other in the season. We’re always against each other,” said Mullins, whose points all came on 3s. “Finally, getting to play together. It was fun.”
She also made 10 shots in 30 seconds to win the girls’ 3-point contest.
“I love 3-point shooting,” Mullins said. “It’s what me and my dad do. That’s what we practice all the time and that’s what I live and die by.”
East MVP Ellie Gunter led all scorers with 18 points and John Battle’s Anna McKee finished with eight.