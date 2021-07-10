LEBANON — Wise Central’s Ben Brickey and Lee High’s Peyton Woodward handled the pitching chores and Graham’s Matt Sarver did most of the damage with the bat for the West team Saturday.
Brickey and Woodward combined to allow two runs and scatter seven hits, Sarver went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored and the West ripped the East 14-2 in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Southwest Virginia Senior All-Star baseball game.
BUSY AFTERNOON
Sarver’s first RBI came in the first inning with a run-scoring double that scored Wise Central’s Evan Stanley. Later in the inning, Sarver scored on a wild pitch to give the West a 2-0 lead.
The hits, and the runs, just kept coming and by the end of the third, the West led 10-0.
The East scored its first run — the only one with Brickey on the mound — in the top of fourth. The runner scored on a throwing error with the bases loaded to make it 10-1.
Virginia High’s Nathan Barlow added to the West’s advantage in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run single for a 12-1 lead.
Eastside’s Nick Raymond rapped out an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth and the West led 13-1.
Woodward kept the East side’s bats under control for the final three innings, and Sarver added a final touch for the West with his RBI double in the sixth that pushed the lead to 14-1.
The East pushed across one run in the seventh but couldn’t manage any more against Woodward.
BIG HONOR
Brickey considered pitching in the game to be an honor.
“It’s best to play against some of the best competition,” he said. “I know a bunch of guys couldn’t make it because of vacations and things, but we still had some of the best players around down here tonight and it’s great to play against all the good competition.”
TRADITION CONTINUES
Gary Maggard, FCA coordinator for far Southwest Virginia, said the baseball all-star game has been going on for 14 or 15 years and is something that has grown into a solid tradition for the area’s recent high school graduates.
It brings together players from throughout the region to celebrate the game of baseball, he said.
“They get to wear their high school uniforms one more time. Seeing Central playing with Lee, Central and Virginia High playing together. The Hogoheegee guys playing together. Richlands and Tazewell kids. Graham kids,” Maggard noted. “It’s just a special time.”