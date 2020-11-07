BULLS GAP — Jason Welshan couldn’t help looking ahead.
The Maryville driver had just beaten a star-studded field to win Saturday’s Crate Late Model feature in the “Coca-Cola Fall Brawl” at Volunteer Speedway.
Asked if the win on the four-tenths-mile dirt track was the biggest of his racing career, Welshan responded, “No, this isn’t the biggest. Next week is the biggest when we put it in victory lane.”
Welshan was referring to the upcoming Crate Late Model national championship event hosted by Volunteer Speedway. It’s highlighted by a $5,000-to-win feature on Friday and a $15,000-to-win race on Saturday.
The Fall Brawl, meanwhile, featured five lead changes over 25 laps. Included was World of Outlaws Super Late Model star Ricky Weiss making contact with Welshan to take the lead midway through the race only to see Welshan go back ahead on a restart.
Welshan not only had to beat Weiss but three of the top-10 ranked Crate Late Model drivers in America: pole-winner Tyler Arrington from Virginia, Johnson City’s Jensen Ford and Knoxville’s Zach Sise. But Welshan’s black No. 01 car had plenty of power for his second win of the year at The Gap.
Welshan has been on a tear lately at tracks throughout the region.
“We’ve been so good the last four or five weeks, we should have five wins in a row,” he said. “We had a mishap at Boyd’s (Speedway in Cleveland, Tennessee) that cost us a win. I feel like we have one of the best Crate programs in the country.
“To race against Ricky, those guys run up and down the road and he’s got all kinds of knowledge he can lean on. ... We’ve got a real small team, but we’re doing big things with it.”
Weiss, the Canadian star who finished second in the World of Outlaws standings, was aggressive throughout the race. He and Arrington traded the lead twice in the opening laps before Welshan moved out front.
It was a bit of an adjustment for Weiss to switch to the Crate cars after racing his Super Late Model most of the season.
“It was definitely different. The motor has a lot less horsepower and it’s about keeping the rpms up,” he said. “We came from a day or two ago, wide open with 900 horsepower where you can’t spin the tires. I wanted to win, but I will take it. Any laps you can get around here, it will be good for next week.”
Matt Henderson finished third, followed by Ford and Mack McCarter.
Ford was in a different ride. Waiting for work on a motor to be finished so it can be installed in his No. 83 car, he drove the No. 32 owned by Kingsport racer Tyler Smith.
Sise, a four-time winner this season, finished eighth.
Arrington finished last in the 27-car field, eliminated after contact with Brent Cornette’s spinning car.
CLASSIC BATTLE
Knoxville driver Shaun Sise led all 20 laps of the Classic feature for his second straight win.
The battle behind Sise featured Jonesborough racer Bobby Mays holding off Kentucky driver John Stevens for the runner-up spot.
Mays, blinded by the late afternoon sun going into the north end of the racetrack, apologized for an incident with Stevens.
“I couldn’t see anything. Once I passed the flag stand going into the corner, it was 1-2-3, turn,” Mays said. “I pinched John into the wall, but it was too late before I saw him.
“He knows I will race him clean and he races me clean. We’re just here to have some fun and that’s what it’s all about.”
OTHER DIVISIONS
Knoxville’s Addison Cardwell led flag to flag to capture his fourth Sportsman Late Model win of the season. Austin Adkins took the runner-up spot and Joe Bray was third.
Blountville’s Zack Walton was similarly dominant in his No. 38 Ford in the Front Wheel Drive race. Walton led all 20 laps for his eighth win of the year. Eric Partin finished second with Ryan Wyatt third.
Whitesburg’s Gary Blanken scored his first victory in the Mod Street division since a racing accident at Tazewell Speedway in June left him with a broken leg and foot. Blanken made a move to the inside of Kurt Owens coming off turn 2 with five laps to go in taking the win. Owens, the brother of four-time Lucas Oil Late Model national champ Jimmy Owens, was second.
Parrottsville’s Wayne Rader held off hard-charging David Clark to win in a photo finish in the Street Stock feature. It was Rader’s fifth win of the season. Tony Trent was third.