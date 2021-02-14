IRVING, Texas — A winter storm affecting travel in Texas caused Texas Tech and TCU to alter the schedule for their Big 12 men’s basketball games this week.
The teams were supposed to play Monday night in Fort Worth and Wednesday night in Lubbock, but the seventh-ranked Red Raiders were unable to travel because of the weather. The teams now will try to play Tuesday night in Lubbock and Thursday night in Fort Worth.
Texas Tech (14-6, 6-5) and TCU (11-8, 4-6) already had one meeting postponed this season, a Jan. 20 matchup that couldn’t be played because of coronavirus issues within the Horned Frogs’ program.
The Red Raiders now are scheduled to play four games in seven days, including three road games in five days with trips to play Kansas on Feb. 20 and Oklahoma State on Feb. 22 on the schedule.