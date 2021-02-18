CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Due to continued weather-related issues throughout the Commonwealth, the Class 1 girls and the Class 2 boys state championship games scheduled for Saturday have been moved to Sunday. The times and sites are yet to be determined.
The move to a Sunday championship was made to accommodate the winners of the Class 1 girls semifinal between Honaker and George Wythe (Wytheville) and the Class 2 boys semifinal between Union and Radford.
Both games, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will be played Friday.
The two winners will host their state championship games. In the Class 1 girls final, Region B champion Riverheads awaits the winner of Honaker/George Wythe (Wytheville) after defeating Mathews, 58-40, in its semifinal game Wednesday night.
After defeating King William, 85-60, in its semifinal game Wednesday night, Region B champion East Rockingham will face the winner of the Union/Radford Class 2 boys semifinal.
Wrestling
The VHSL wrestling championship schedules at both the Salem Civic Center and the Virginia Beach Sports Center have been updated. At the Salem Civic Center, the Class 1 event will be Saturday, followed by Class 3 on Sunday and Class 2 on Monday.
At the Virginia Beach Sports Center, both Class 4 (morning session) and Class 5 (evening session) will go Saturday. The Class 6A event will be Sunday (morning session).
The decision to reschedule was made with the safety of VHSL competitors, coaches, officials, tournament management team, and media covering the championships in mind.
Swimming
The Class 6 swimming events, originally scheduled for Friday, have been postponed. The swimming events for all classifications are rescheduled.
Dates for the Christiansburg Aquatic Center are Class 2 (March 6), Class 3 (Feb. 25) and Class 4 (Feb. 23). At the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center it will be Class 5 (Feb. 24) and Class 6 (Feb. 25).
The decision to postpone the event was made with the safety of VHSL competitors, coaches, officials and meet management team in mind.