JOHNSON CITY — It was all or nothing, do or die.
East Tennessee State put its entire season on the outcome of one play, and Tyler Riddell and Nate Adkins came through.
Riddell hit Adkins with a 2-point conversion pass with 35 seconds remaining to give the Bucs a 32-31 victory over Kennesaw State in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs Saturday at Greene Stadium.
“We practiced that play all year,” Adkins said. “We haven’t ran it, but we practiced it all year.
“We were waiting for that moment and the moment came and we executed it.”
Adkins, a tight end, lined up wide left and ran a simple in pattern. Riddell delivered the ball on time and Adkins made the biggest catch of his career.
“You have to stay patient and whenever the time comes, just make a play,” Adkins said.
When asked if the play was so special that they had to save it until just this moment, Adkins said: “I guess so. We won the game off of it, so it’s pretty special.”
To get to the point of winning with a 2-point conversion, the Bucs needed to get two touchdowns — and an onside kick — all inside the final 1:28.
It took a 12-yard touchdown pass from Riddell to Will Huzzie with 1:28 left to get things started. Tim Stayskal, a little-used tight end who plays mostly on special teams, then recovered the onside kick after the ball bounced around.
That gave ETSU with a chance, and Adkins made two huge catches — including one near the sideline on which he reached as high as he could and held onto the ball as he crashed to the turf — to move into scoring position. Riddell then hit Quay Holmes for a 4-yard touchdown with 35 seconds remaining.
An extra point would have sent the game into overtime, but the Bucs wanted no part of that.
“I knew I was going to go for two,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “Tyler and I had already talked about what we were going to run if we got the onside kick and we scored.”
Adkins finished with seven receptions for 94 yards.
“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” Sanders said. “I’ve been expecting a performance like that from Nate. Nate has had some tremendous catches for us. He’s a phenomenal blocker, a phenomenal route runner and we all get to see the type of hands he has. The catches, the focus, the concentration. When you get in tough situations, it’s not about plays, it’s about players. Who are you going to throw it to make a play?”