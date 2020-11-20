Dobyns-Bennett’s Tylar Tesnear (4) runs the ball as Maryville’s D.J. Burks (1) leaps to being him down during the first half of Friday night’s TSSAA Class 6A quarterfinal game at Shields Stadium in Maryville. Tesnear rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in the Indians’ 35-28 loss.