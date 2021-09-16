BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Three or four plays can sometimes determine the outcome of any ballgame.
That old saying rang true in Thursday’s nondistrict football showdown at Mitchell Stadium as Graham rallied to defeat Union 28-27.
Graham’s Bearden Watkins was quiet for the first 58 minutes and 59 seconds of the game, but he made arguably the two biggest plays.
With 1:01 left to play and trailing by six points, G-Men quarterback Zack Blevins dropped back to pass and heaved a 36-yard bomb to Watkins that went for the go-ahead score.
On Union’s next drive, Watkins again came up big, intercepting Bradley Bunch’s pass with under 30 seconds left and sealing the win.
The G-Men struck first with a 74-yard strike from Blevins to speedster Xayvion Bradshaw-Turner on the first play from scrimmage. The shootout was on from there.
Union responded as Corbyn Jenkins caught a 12-yard pass from Bunch with 7:50 left in the first to tie the game.
Graham took the lead near the end of the opening period as Blevins rumbled ahead from four yards out.
Blevins finished 120 rushing yards on 18 carries while going 6-for-14 passing with two passing touchdowns and an interception.
The tide seemed to swing Graham’s way midway through the third as Bradshaw-Turner returned a punt 45 yards that knotted the game at 21.
“We didn’t do a good job covering the punt,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “We had talked all week about if Bradshaw-Turner got the ball that he was dangerous. He’s a special player.”
Union got the ball with 48.8 seconds left in the third quarter and ran the clock all the way down to 5:58 left in the game before a costly fumble didn’t bounce its way and gave the G-Men life.
“We had a chance to pick up that first down and keep the drive alive,” Turner said. “Those things happen, though.”
Union’s offense was clicking all night, highlighted by senior running back Zavier Lomax’s 31 carries for 213 yards and three touchdowns.
“Zavier is a hard worker and he’s dedicated,” turner said. “He’s one of the hardest workers we’ve got.”
Bunch was 6-for-11 for 100 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Union piled up more than 400 yards of offense and 21 first downs while Graham tallied over 350 with 13 first downs.
On the Bears’ final score of the evening, an offsides penalty was called on the G-Men, but it was declined. Union ended up missing the extra point and it ended up being the difference between a loss and a tie ballgame.
Union was penalized 10 times for 80 yards and had several long plays called back, including a 79-yard run by Bunch that would’ve put the Big Stone Gap crew ahead by two scores with little time left.
Graham was flagged eight times for 75 yards.