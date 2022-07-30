JOHNSON CITY — Down goes Frazier. Down goes Frazier.
Johnson City boxer Blayton Watson remained undefeated Saturday after a six-round, light-heavyweight fight in which he knocked down opponent Javier Frazier five times on his way to the unanimous decision.
Much like the George Foreman vs. Joe Frazier heavyweight championship fight of the 1970s, which Foreman won by knockout, it was a one-sided affair. To the credit of Javier Frazier in Saturday’s Strikefest 9 co- main event at the Holiday Inn, he fought to the end despite being beaten and battered over the contest.
Watson scored the first knockdown in the first round with a well-placed right hook. Right before the bell, he landed an uppercut right that stunned Frazier and appeared to have him out of the fight.
Frazier came back the second round, in which he was knocked down two more times. He survived as Watson hurt both hands in the bout.
Watson scored one more knockdown in the fifth round, but Frazier again survived until the end of the round and fight.
“Frazier is a very, very tough man. I hit him with everything I had,” Watson said. “All I know is I have to get stronger. If that wasn’t going to take him out, I’m going have to go back to the drawing board.
“The boxing ability is here. I barely got touched and my face is still pretty,” Watson added. “That was my first six-round fight and I got the rounds in I needed.”
CRUISERWEIGHT TITLE
Unbeaten Daniele Benedetto scored a close 77-75 decision over another Johnson City fighter, Dustin Long, to capture the Tennessee and USBF cruiserweight titles in the eight-round main event.
Each round was closely contested, but Benedetto (7-0) was active in punches thrown. That proved to be the difference in a fight where Long landed more heavy shots.
Long tried to score points by going on the offensive late in several rounds, but the effort wasn’t enough to sway the judges from scoring the bout for the fighter from Virginia.
OTHER BOUTS
Florida boxer Ty McLeod (7-1) dominated his light heavyweight bout with Mississippi fighter Billy Cunningham. McLeod scored a pair of knockdowns before Cunningham’s corner threw in the towel at the end of the fifth round.
Cleveland Billingsly of Chattanooga landed a vicious left hook in the second round to knock out Elizabethton fighter Billy Combs.
Orlando, Florida, fighter Jeremiah Collier (6-1) scored a second-round TKO of Henry Mercer in a light-heavyweight bout. Collier knocked down Mercer, a North Carolina boxer, twice in the first round and then trapped him in a corner, where he unleashed a flurry in the second round to end the fight.
The action opened with a three-round Muay Thai bout between Hampton’s Jacob Smith and Knoxville’s Tommy Rose, each making their debut.
Both swung wildly at times, connecting on some big shots. Smith scored a second-round knockdown that proved to be the difference in a 29-27 decision.
