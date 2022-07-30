JOHNSON CITY — Down goes Frazier. Down goes Frazier.

Johnson City boxer Blayton Watson remained undefeated Saturday after a six-round, light-heavyweight fight in which he knocked down opponent Javier Frazier five times on his way to the unanimous decision.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video