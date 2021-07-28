Northeast Tennessee routinely produces boys golf teams that can make noise on the state level, and most years there are competitors who can threaten the top 10 for individuals.
This year, Volunteer’s John Wes Lovelace and Science Hill’s John Cheek are back after each finished in the top 20 in the state last season. They hold the top two spots in the Times News/Johnson City Press individual preseason Top 10 rankings.
Rounding out the top five are Seth Robinette (West Ridge), Sam Barbour (Dobyns-Bennett), and Aiden Hyder (Daniel Boone).
Science Hill’s Ari Madhok is No. 6, and he is followed by Carson Peters (Elizabethton), Ethan Lawson (Dobyns-Bennett), Caleb Tipton (Elizabethton) and McKibben Teal (Science Hill).
Many of those golfers along with their teammates were on the course Wednesday at Pine Oaks for the annual jamboree.
On the team side of things, Science Hill is expected to be the frontrunner in the Big Nine Conference, but Dobyns-Bennett is still the defending champion after reaching the Class AAA state tournament in 2020.
Here is a look at this year’s lineup for the Hilltoppers and Indians.
SCIENCE HILL
Cheek, a junior, is at the forefront of a deep and solid Hilltoppers lineup. He finished in a tie for fifth in last year’s state event.
“He is our best player,” Science Hill head coach Kevin Vannoy said. “This summer he elevated his game on the junior tour. He can get to even and under consistently. He will have to be our workhorse.”
Cheek can be described as a student of the game.
“He’s very methodical,” Vannoy said. “He took the things he saw from the other guys in the past, applied it, and worked his tail off.”
Other keys for the Hilltoppers include seniors Ari Madhok and Kip Hambrick.
“Ari will have to be our senior leader,” Vannoy said. “He’s very talented. He hasn’t peaked yet as far as ability. He gets off the tee and has a great short game, and he’s already in midseason form.
“Hambrick is a quiet force. He doesn’t get too emotional. He’s a kid who can get to even when he’s playing well.”
Another key player is junior McKibben Teal, who shot a 71 in last year’s conference tournament. Also in the mix this season will be juniors Boone Hatcher and Eli Garrett along with freshmen Matt Hogan and Will Wells.
“I think this will be one of those teams that will have to win on team effort,” Vannoy said. “If you look at region-wise, you have to go through Greeneville to get to the state. They are as solid as anyone from one through three. But I think we have kids who can get us back to the state if we peak at the right time.”
Science Hill’s first tournament will be Monday in the Morristown Invitational.
DOBYNS-BENNETT
The Indians were hit hard by graduation.
“When you lose what we lost, plans change,” said Indians head coach Michael Holt. “It’s back to the drawing board, but we are very excited with our returning players and newcomers.”
Leading the way is the solid one-two punch of junior Sam Barbour and senior Ethan Lawson.
“Sam has been steady and scored since his freshman year,” Holt said. “It’s his mindset. His maturity is growing daily as he was already wise beyond his years. He has taken his game to a new level. He’s a kid who lives on the course.”
Lawson is a product of working and improving.
“He came out of baseball and shot in the low-to-mid 90s,” Holt said. “Next thing you know he was playing every day over the summer and became a real golfer.”
Lawson’s score of 76 was a key element to the Indians’ tight victory over Science Hill in last year’s region tournament.
“He got us to the state with that score,” Holt said. “That says what you need to know about him as a competitor. And he has continued to improve. He bought into (former D-B standout) Taylor Kilgore’s practice habits.”
Also returning for the Indians are seniors Eli Murdock and John Helphinstine.
“Both of them have been with the program since their freshman year and have been solid players,” Holt said. “I’m looking forward to them getting a chance to show off what they can do in a match tournament.”
Also in the mix are rising sophomores Logan Pickup and Parks Hauk, along with a pair of impressive freshmen in Evan Timbes and Jace Harden.
“Evan is a big old rangy thing,” Holt said. “I love his attitude. I’m not sure you could get him rattled. Jace is a strong looking kid. When he makes contact, that shows up. I’m looking forward to watching him develop.”
Holt said he thinks the program’s step forward last year will help this year.
“I think more than anything expectations have been established,” he said. “It’s good to see that come to fruition.”