JOHNSON CITY — Suddenly, the Tri-Cities FC Otters have a home-field advantage.
With another enthusiastic crowd on hand at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, the Otters dominated all 90 minutes for a 3-0 victory over Tobacco Road FC in a USL League Two game on Saturday night.
The home team is becoming more comfortable playing in a baseball stadium on a field comprised mostly of the grass outfield, but partly of the Astroturf infield. The Otters have won their last two games at home, both by shutout, and improved to 3-3-1.
“I love it,” said Guillermo Segovia, who scored the Otters’ second goal. “When these fans were here supporting us for the first couple of games, we really didn’t perform. I’m so happy that now we’re winning at home.”
Tom Tzabari opened the scoring two minutes into the game when his blast from 18 yards out found the back of the net.
“Tommy showed up again tonight,” Otters coach David Strickland said. “He and I talked before the game and I told him this is his special place. He said ‘It is.’ ”
Tzabari had a goal and an assist in the Otters’ last home game.
Segovia’s goal came after he put together a nice series of combination passes with Izzy Garcia-Perez, resulting in Segovia burying a left-footed shot for a 2-0 lead.
“That was so easy to combine with him,” said Segovia, the Otters’ all-time leading scorer. “We understand each other perfectly. As soon as he touched the ball I knew it was coming to me so I just made a run. We do the same in practice so I knew it was coming.”
Early in the second half, two East Tennessee State players combined on the third goal on Henrik Guenther’s powerful header from a cross by Gabriel Ramos.
“That was a lot of fun,” Strickland said. “The first 15 minutes was a lot of really good combination play. The ball was moving really quick.”
Tobacco Road fell to 2-6-1.
The Otters return to action Wednesday with a home game against North Carolina Fusion, a team they beat 5-0 earlier in the season.