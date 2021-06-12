BLACKSBURG — Abingdon tennis player Lauren Wimmer battled back from a one-set deficit Saturday to win the VHSL Class 3 girls singles championship.
In the title match against Independence’s Isabella De Luise, Wimmer emerged with a 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 victory at Virginia Tech’s Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center.
Wimmer, who claimed a 6-1, 6-2 win over Austin Winslow in the state semifinals earlier Saturday to reach the final, was the only Region D champion to return with a state singles title.
Abingdon’s Dillon McReynolds beat Western Albemarle’s Tobin Yates 6-1, 6-1 in the Class 3 boys semifinals Saturday before falling to Goochland’s Evan Bernstine 6-0, 6-1 in the championship match.
ENJOYING THE RIDE
Gate City seniors Quintin Smith and Amelia Jennings and Thomas Walker’s Dannah Saylor lost in their state semifinal matches, but each enjoyed the ride to the tournament at Virginia Tech.
Smith, the younger brother of past Gate City tennis champs Rosa and Emily Smith, fell to Radford’s Jonathan Gilmore 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 in the Class 2 boys semifinals.
Radford's Jonathan Gilmore defeated Gate City senior Quinton Smith 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 Saturday in the VHSL state semifinals.
“He was a great player,” Smith said of Gilmore.
In a gesture of strong sportsmanship, Smith and Gilmore hugged at the net after their hard-fought match instead of the traditional handshake.
“We just played a great match. I thought the only thing I could do was give him a hug,” Smith said. “He played his heart out and I played my heart out.”
Gilmore went on to win the state championship 6-2, 6-0 over Mark Gordon of Stuarts Draft.
In the Class 2 girls semifinals, Jennings dropped a 6-1, 6-1 decision to eventual state champion Harper Minarik of Radford.
“It was fun,” Jennings said of the experience. “I always wanted to get this far. She was really good. There wasn’t too much I could do. I had fun.”
Gate City senior Amelia Jennings fell to Radford's Harper Minarick 6-1, 6-1 in the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals Saturday.
Jennings will be staying busy off the tennis court, too. The future East Tennessee State nursing student will begin work as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the COVID ward at Holston Valley Hospital on June 21.
A FIRST FOR WALKER
Thomas Walker’s Hannah Saylor didn’t have much time to rest after her match, either.
Right after the tournament, the junior left Blacksburg with family members to make a three-plus-hour trip to Harlan, Kentucky, for a wedding.
Thomas Walker's Hannah Saylor is the 1st player in school history to advance to the VHSL tennis semifinals. She lost Saturday to Auburn's Sara Nichols 6-1, 6-1.
Saylor — the first singles player from Thomas Walker to play in the state semifinals — lost her Class 1 match with Auburn’s Sara Nichols 6-2, 6-1.
“It’s been great,” Saylor said. “Especially being able to say that I was the first (in school history) to ever make it here, it’s been great. And I played good. So it’s been overwhelming and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”