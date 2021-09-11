KINGSPORT — Nik Williams captured his 10th win of the season Friday night at Kingsport Speedway and earned his second track championship in three years.
The Chuckey driver dominated the 60-lap NASCAR Weekly Series Late Model Stock feature during King of the Concrete Champions Night. After fast qualifier Hayden Woods experienced early trouble, Williams’ black No. 32 Chevrolet raced to nearly a half-lap victory over the rest of the field.
It was a fitting end for Williams, who was fast throughout the season. Other track champions crowned were Rusty Clendenin (Sportsman), Kevin Canter (Mod 4), Bruce Crumbley (Pure 4) and Billy Walters (Pure Street).
“It feels great and I’m happy for my team,” Williams said. “We finally got to 10 wins. It’s been a darn good year and it’s nice to put a stamp on it at the end. They told me all I had to do was start to lock up the championship, but I wanted that win No. 10.”
Wayne Hale, winner of the previous two Late Model Stock features at Kingsport, finished second in the No. 19 Chevrolet. The Bluff City driver held off Kingsport racer Derek Lane for the runner-up spot. Two other Kingsport drivers, Brad Housewright and Dillon Hodge, rounded out the top five.
Housewright edged Hale for second place in the driver standings.
Brad Teague, the 73-year-old NASCAR Cup Series veteran from Johnson City, qualified fourth in his black No. 3 Chevrolet and finished ninth in his first race since running a Super Cup Series event in 2018. He planned to race earlier this year, but the parts weren’t available.
“It took us five months to get a motor and that really hurt us,” Teague said. “We had to rush too much to get it ready and had to take shortcuts on it. I’m pretty tickled though. I was worried about the heat and stamina as I got up 2:30 in the morning sick and got two hours of sleep. I felt awful bad and if there had been another race next weekend, I would have probably sat this one out.”
SPORTSMAN
Kevin Wolfe held off Marty Tunnell in a green-white-checkered finish to end the 40-lap Sportsman feature. Wolfe celebrated his fourth win of the season in the black No. 17 Camaro, while Clendenin clinched the championship with his third-place finish.
Jenna Wagner wound up fourth and Keith Helton finished fifth.
MOD 4
Canter raced to his sixth consecutive Mod 4 championship with his 13th win of the season. His black No. 3 Ford finished well ahead of the rest of the field; Hershell Robinette, his grandfather, was the only other driver on the lead lap.
Dennis Arnold finished third ahead of Larry Bowens and Jesse Amburgey.
PURE 4
Johnson City driver Brandon Sutherland won for the sixth time this season in the Pure 4 division. His black and orange No. 25 finished 2.69 seconds ahead of Craig Phelps, who was driving Josh Detwiler’s car.
David Trent was third, and Kenny Absher and Crumbley rounded out the top five.
PURE STREET
Tony Dockery held off Walters to win the Pure Street race, but Walters unexpectedly ended up winning the championship.
Jay Swecker, a seven-time winner this season, appeared to have clinched the championship with a third-place finish. However, both he and fourth-place finisher Rob Austin, the second-place driver in points, had their engines disqualified in post-race inspection.
Walters was the beneficiary and claimed his first track championship. Brian Eggers and Ricky Payne moved up to the third and fourth in the race rundown.
Dockery collected his second win of the season in the orange No. 05 Chevrolet.