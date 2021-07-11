WISE — One of Southwest Virginia athletic showcases continues to improve.
A decade after its opening, Virginia-Wise’s David J. Prior Convocation Center has undergone a $300,000 upgrade that will keep the center moving forward, the center’s director says.
“Even though the Prior Center is in great condition, it was kind of time for an upgrade,” Chris Davis said.
UVA Wise jumped on an opportunity to get improvements for its facility at a discount.
The biggest chunk of the costs for the Prior’s improvements was a $200,000 lighting change.
Davis said the lights in the center were converted to LED lights, which will provide cost savings in operating expenses.
While the Prior Center was already able to use spotlights and different types of lighting, the new system includes even more enhancements.
In an instant, Davis’ crew can convert the lights to a variety of colors. During team introductions, the lights can be changed to the color that matches the particular school’s colors.
That will be a particularly nice feature when the Prior Center hosts one of its many high school tournaments.
“We can do any color for teams that play here,” Davis said. “For instance, if John I. Burton is playing, we can change the lights to orange when we’re introducing them. And then we can change the lights to green if we’re introducing Eastside.”
The colored lights can be used for a variety of events, like high school proms or graduations, school reunions or weddings. Just about any situation in which special color lighting is needed can be accommodated, Davis said.
In addition to a new lighting system, the center’s sound system was upgraded.
Davis said the system, like the Prior, is about a decade old and needed enhancements to keep running smoothly.
THE SHOWPIECE
The biggest change visitors to the Prior Center will see is the main basketball/volleyball court.
The convocation center is used for many events ranging from college and high school graduations to private weddings to various banquets. But in athletics, it’s known as the area’s premier basketball facility.
Davis said the facelift to the court itself carried a price tag around $25,000, about half the price of cost estimates.
The work from Charlotte, North Carolina-based Floor Action included a lightening of the floor color from the traditional brownish wood to a white surface. The floor is even lighter inside the 3-point line, which provides some contrast.
New logos dot the court. The center features the college’s new “V” and each side has the NCAA logo, with the South Atlantic Conference’s “SAC” logo inside the key on both ends of the floor.
The playing floor is bordered with a wide red out-of-bounds area.
Each baseline carries the school’s name “UVA WISE” in black and white on the red background.
Along each sideline, in white letters on the red background are the school’s athletic logo “#gocavsgo” and website “uvawisecavs.com.”
UP AND RUNNING
Operations are beginning to trend toward pre-pandemic days for the convocation center, and Davis could not be happier.
“We’re getting back to business and I’m super- excited about it,” he said.
Davis, the facility’s only director since it opened its doors, said the center needs to be busy again after being nearly dormant for almost a year.
He said he hopes the improvements only enhance visitors’ good experiences at the Prior Center.
“Our goal is when you visit here for whatever reason, whatever event, that you come in with a smile on your face and that you leave with a smile on your face and feeling good about your experience here,” Davis said.