BLOUNTVILLE — The West Ridge volleyball team had a howling good time on Tuesday night when the Wolves produced a 25-15, 19-25, 25-15, 25-12 nonconference win over Volunteer.
The first varsity home athletic event of any type at West Ridge also marked the beginning of a new volleyball era in Sullivan County.
Rylee Haynie and Izzy Musick had six kills apiece to lead the Wolves, and Rachel Miller and Olivia DeLung tallied five apiece. Haynie added four blocks and DeLung 18 recorded assists.
Allie Jordan came up with 15 digs to lead the defense, which also feasted on nine Ellie Snodgrass digs.
“That was one of those where we finally got it over with,” West Ridge coach Logan Kemp said. “We thought about it all this time and we’ve had all this time to build up to now and just being able to be here is great.”
The Wolves couldn’t have asked for a much better start, racing to a 9-3 lead in the first set.
The Falcons (1-1), however, showed great resolve by rebounding in the second set. West Ridge led early, but Volunteer took command late with a 4-0 run after the set was tied at 13.
“The most important thing we can take from this match is having heart when it counts,” Volunteer coach Nora Barton said. “When we tied the match up, that just shows the possibilities and the little things that we can work on.
“It’s not a broken system at all, it’s things that we can improve on. We’ve got a lot of young kids on the court, too, so it’s a learning process.”
The Ridge woke up soon after, winning the next two sets with ease. Back-to-back, fourth-set kills by Haynie, a sophomore, got the raucous student section on its feet.
“Those were definitely highlight reel-type plays where you can feel the excitement,” Kemp said. “Once those two kills happened back to back, we were able to get that energy.”
Up next for the Wolves is a huge Big 5 Conference road matchup with Science Hill on Thursday.
No stats were provided by Volunteer.