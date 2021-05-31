GATE CITY — It took three days to do it, but Wise Central picked up a key Mountain 7 District baseball win Monday.
The game against Gate City started Friday, was suspended two outs into the top of the third inning because of a steady rain and resumed Monday afternoon with Central holding a 6-2 lead.
The Warriors picked up where they left off for a 9-2 victory at the Scott County Sports Complex.
RACE TO THE FINISH
Central (8-3, 8-3) moved into sole possession of second place in the district standings, two games ahead of John Battle (6-3, 6-3) in the win column and a full game ahead of Gate City (7-4, 7-4).
The Warriors can clinch the No. 2 spot and earn the Mountain 7’s top position among Class 2 schools if they can beat Class 3 Abingdon, the district champion, on Tuesday.
Wise Central took a 9-2 ⚾ win over Gate City Monday. The win was a key one for coach J.W. Salyers' club. pic.twitter.com/nUR5sft4pU— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 31, 2021
“We started out the district schedule with a couple of one-run losses,” Central coach J.W. Salyers said. “You’ve got to give our guys credit. They’ve fought through the remainder of the district schedule and have put themselves in a position (to earn a No. 1 berth in the Region 2D tournament). With a win over Abingdon, we can solidify the (district’s) 2 seed, which is ultimately the 1 seed for the region.”
Battle could climb into the second spot in the district by winning three times this week. The Trojans host Union on Tuesday and Abingdon on Thursday before traveling to Union on Friday in the regular-season finale.
Gate City also is still in the mix to finish second. The Blue Devils are scheduled to wrap up regular-season play Thursday at Lee High.
A Gate City win over Lee coupled with losses by Central and Battle during the week would result in a three-way tie for the Mountain 7’s No. 2 spot.
“We’ve all split with each other now,” Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer said. “Depending on how (Central and Battle) do against Abingdon and we do against Lee, it could be a three-way tie for second. When you take Abingdon out that puts us in a tie for the No. 1 seed going into (Region 2D) play, which is huge.”
In a game that was continued from Saturday, Wise Central beat Gate City 9-2. Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer talks about the loss. pic.twitter.com/qMDXNSnQRr— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 31, 2021
BACK TO THE GAME
After holding off a Gate City scoring threat in the bottom of the third Monday, Central added to its lead with two fourth-inning runs and another in the seventh.
Junior Logan Sartin was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and scored a run to lead the Warriors at the plate.
Wise Central's Logan Sartin went 4-for-4 at the plate with 2 RBIs in Monday's 8-2 win over Gate City. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/ErM9SURA0X— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 31, 2021
“It’s good to come out here and go 4-for-4 and try to help my team,” Sartin said.
Central also got solid pitching from senior Ben Brickey (4-2), who scattered seven hits in a complete-game performance. Brickey struck out 10, walked one and kept the Blue Devils scoreless after giving up Ryan Jessee’s two-RBI single in the first inning.
⚾ Wise Central's Ben Brickey struck out 10 in Monday's 9-2 win over Gate City. pic.twitter.com/bKbtFykdhA— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 31, 2021
Brickey said pitching on Friday and then having to wait out the weekend was a little different.
“It was definitely one of the most odd things I’ve ever had to do in my career,” he said. “I think in that two-day break there, it really helped my arm out and I came back feeling better than I did Friday. I think it ended up helping more than it did hurting me.”
Jake Taylor went 2-for-4 for Gate City.