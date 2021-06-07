NORTON — Wise Central overcame a slow start Monday to take a 4-0 win over Ridgeview in the opening round of the Mountain 7 District boys soccer tournament.
The third-seeded Warriors moved into the tournament semifinals where they’ll face second-seeded Abingdon. The teams are scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Emory & Henry.
“There’s not a lot of time” to rest before the semifinals, Central coach Mark Dockery said Monday. “We’ve got to be ready tomorrow to play.”
THREE FOR THE DAY
Powered by the hat trick from junior Lucas Coffey, the Warriors scored three goals in the second half — including one in the 58th and 59th minutes — to pull away for the win.
Coffey scored his first goal in the first half to put Central (6-3-1) up 1-0.
The junior followed with his second goal in the 58th minute.
Wise Central's Lucas Coffey had the hat trick Monday in the Warriors 4-0 win over Ridgeview in the opening round of the Mountain 7 District ⚽ tournament. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/oBK9CcuClJ— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) June 8, 2021
Cam Orr added another goal for the Warriors less than a minute later for a 3-0 advantage, and Coffey finished off the scoring with a goal in the 86th minute.
“My teammates put me in a good position to score and luckily I was ready to finish them off. I’m really happy with all three of them today,” he said.
“Credit to Ridgeview. They did a great job starting out. But I think with us moving the ball around, I think it really broke them down toward the end of the game.”
Coffey’s performance also included two assists. Central’s Ashar Khan also chipped in with an assist.
Goalie Gavin Hall recorded four saves for the Warriors.
DAILY GOAL: 1-0
Dockery said the win was a team effort, particularly in the second half.
Wise Central shutout Ridgeview 4-0 Monday in the opening round of the Mountain 7 District boys ⚽ tournament. Coach Mark Dockery's Warriors advance to Tuesday's semifinals. pic.twitter.com/lXZ3kiQG5i— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) June 8, 2021
“We had a little bit of a slow start, but being in the conference tournament a win is a win,” the coach said. “I told these guys before the game that at this point the records reset. The regular season doesn’t mean anything.
“We’ve got to take it one game at a time and our goal today was to go 1-0 and that’s what we did.”