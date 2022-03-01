GREENEVILLE — Volunteer boys basketball coach Mike Poe was overcome with emotion after his Falcons emerged victorious in a battle of champions at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
Behind a 25-point performance by Garrison Barrett, the Falcons rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Unicoi County 68-66 in Tuesday’s Region 1-3A semifinals. Volunteer (23-11), which moved within one of the school record for wins, will face Greeneville (26-6) in Thursday’s championship game. Both finalists advance to next Monday’s sectional round.
Poe noted that all four high schools where he’s coached — Meigs County, David Crockett, Science Hill and now Volunteer — have made it to the sectionals. While he has plenty of major coaching victories, taking Science Hill to a state championship game and even at the college level at Tennessee Wesleyan, this one for the Hawkins County community where he grew up was extra special.
“I’m overjoyed for our community. I’ve been able to get all four schools to the substate,” Poe said. “I had a lot of great wins at Science Hill, but you don’t know how it feels for those people. It’s really storybook. We’re so grateful to have a chance to represent our league in the substate.”
The matchup featured Volunteer, champion of the Upper Lakes Conference, against District 1-3A champ Unicoi County. After trading regular-season road wins, the teams engaged in another incredibly competitive matchup that saw eight ties and 15 lead changes.
“They beat us by six at our place, we beat them by five at their place and we knew it would go down to the buzzer,” Poe said. “When we were down by four or five with a couple of minutes to go, I reminded them that we’ve been there before. ‘Don’t panic and keep playing.’ “
Andrew Knittel, who scored 13 points, knocked down the game-winning free throws with six seconds left. Tuesday’s clinchers came three days after he hit a game-winning layup in a 64-62 quarterfinal win over Grainger.
“These have been the moments you dream about as a kid,” Knittel said. “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous. Whenever you go out there and you’ve practiced those shots hundreds of times, you have the confidence they’re going to go in.”
Unicoi County (17-17) led 34-33 at the half and by six points in the fourth before the Falcons rallied.
Lucas Slagle led the Blue Devils with 18 points. Grant Hensley had 15, all on 3-point shots, Eli Johnson scored 12 and Bryson Peterson netted 11. Unicoi County had three players foul out but still nearly forced a tie at the end. The last-second shot bounced off the rim.
“I thought we played well enough to win,” Blue Devils coach Jordan Simmons said. “There were a lot of things out of our control, but some things were in our control like taking an ill-advised shot. Whether we fouled or not, you give them a chance to call that. Bryson (Peterson) did a good job of getting through contact and shooting the last possession, but it didn’t go in.
“It’s been a heck of a run. We were sitting there January 3 and on a seven-game losing streak thinking, which way is this going to go? I’m proud of our seniors who said, ‘Follow us and don’t let this go the wrong way.’ We have a lot to be proud of. District tournament is something no one can take from us. Championships are hard to come by.”
Point guard Bradin Minton added 14 points and Jon Wes Lovelace 13 for Volunteer. Barrett, who has played on several different teams growing up, said he knows what makes this group special.
“It’s how close we are. We’re a family,” he said. “What we’ve been through this season, it’s special. I just want to continue this ride with them.”
GREENE DEVILS DOMINATE
Quick-handed, hot-shooting Greeneville raced out to a big lead to take the wind out of Elizabethton’s sails and cruised to an 87-53 win.
The Greene Devils led 26-11 at the end of one quarter, scored the first 20 points of the second and rolled to a 53-18 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Jakobi Gillespie became just the second player in Greeneville history to score 2,000 career points. The other is teammate Reid Satterfield, who scored a game-high 25 on Tuesday. Gillespie finished with 21 and Adjatay Dabbs added 13 in the win.
Gillespie was part of the Greeneville football team upset by Elizabethton in the playoffs. He was glad to get some revenge on the court.
“It was definitely personal for all of us who played football,” Gillespie said. “We were up almost 40 in the first half and it feels good to do that to Elizabethton.
“We weren’t being negative. They’re classy guys. They just knew the deal.”
Bryson Rollins scored 13 points to lead the Cyclones (16-14). Jake Roberts and Bryce Van Huss each scored nine.