BRISTOL, Va. — Union’s girls soccer team added another first to its historic season Thursday.
The Lady Bears took a 3-1 win over Virginia High at Sugar Hollow Park to claim the program’s first Region 2D championship in Union’s 11-year history.
“I’m incredibly proud of these ladies,” Union coach James Hemphill said. “These ladies are just trying to carry on the tradition of the program from the beginning and the players who came before them, and I think they set the bar pretty high for any other teams that follow behind them.
“This title means a lot. I think we made a pretty good statement of where we’re at and where we plan to be in the future.”
Union (15-4) will host the loser of the Region 2C championship game between Alleghany and Glenvar on Tuesday in the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals.
Virginia High (15-2-2) also advanced to the state quarterfinals.
The Lady Bearcats will travel to the winner of the Region 2C championship game on Tuesday.
QUICK START
Union wasted no time in taking the lead in Thursday’s regional title game.
The Lady Bears went up 1-0 just two minutes into the contest when Peyton Davis lofted a kick into the goal.
“It motivated the whole team to just keep going,” Davis said of her goal. “Once you get that first goal, you just feel stronger.”
Just nine minutes later, Virginia High’s Adie Ratcliffe nailed a shot for the Lady Bearcats to tie the match at 1-1.
Emma Hemphill gave Union the lead for good with just under 4:00 left in the first half when she scored on a free kick.
The goal was the 60th of the season for Hemphill, which places her ninth in the VHSL record book for most goals scored in a single season.
Despite her personal accomplishments, Hemphill was excited about the team winning its first regional title.
“It’s really important to our whole team because we’ve improved so much this year,” Hemphill said. “We went from only winning a few games to winning the region, which is really big for us. All of us are really excited and I think everybody’s earned it. I think everybody’s worked for it.”
Hemphill also provided an assist for Isabella Blagg’s goal in the game’s 63rd minute.
“It was perfectly placed by Emma,” Blagg said of the goal. “I saw the goalie coming out and I just tapped it. But Emma really set me up perfectly for that.”
KEEP ATTACKING
Virginia High was scoreless in the second half, but it was not because of a lack of trying.
The Lady Bearcats had 15 shots on goal in the final 40 minutes and 22 for the game.
Virginia High’s relentless attack kept Union goalie Gracie Gibson busy for the whole game.
She responded with 15 saves.
“This was the game where I’ve had the most shots taken on me, for sure,” Gibson said. “They were in the box all the time. It was so crowded in there. But my defense really made it easy on me.”
Like her teammates, Gibson plans to soak in the moment of being a regional champ before setting her sights on the state tournament.
“I know a lot of people doubted us,” she said. “This is the best soccer team Union has ever had, boys and girls. It means a lot to win a regional championship with my team that I love the most.”