BIG STONE GAP — Tuesday was a milestone day for Union senior Brooke Bailey.
The Lady Bears setter finished with 35 assists in Union’s 25-14, 25-8, 25-12 victory, which gave her 2,004 for her career.
BIG STONE GAP — Tuesday was a milestone day for Union senior Brooke Bailey.
The Lady Bears setter finished with 35 assists in Union’s 25-14, 25-8, 25-12 victory, which gave her 2,004 for her career.
“I’m really excited, but it’s not just me. It’s not my accomplishment. It’s my team’s accomplishment,” Bailey said. “Without someone getting the pass to me, I couldn’t set it. And without someone putting the ball down, I couldn’t get the assist. I’m just happy that my team could help me accomplish this goal.”
Union coach Kim Moore was excited for her senior setter, who has started in the role since her freshman season.
“Brooke has been with me for four years now,” Moore said. “She’s been at the height of our Union experience. She’s had the highs and has had the lows with us.
“I’m hoping this year she can get back on track and she can lead us back to one of the peaks.”
In addition to Bailey’s big night in the Lady Bears’ season opener, Jordan Shuler had 13 kills, while Isabella Blagg had a solid all-around game with 12 kills, 13 digs and five service aces.
Gracie Gibson led the defensive effort for Union with 14 digs.
“We’ve had time to get in the gym and get a little better, and we’re mixing the ball up a little more,” Moore said. “I guess we’re not as predictable in mixing up the offense a little bit better, and Brooke is a huge part of that.”
Union jumped ahead from the start of the match and never stumbled.
Rye Cove (0-2) led 4-3 early in the third set and tied it at 5-5 and 8-8. But a big run from Union put the Lady Bears up 15-9.
Union was never in danger of losing the set or the match from that point.
Naquilla Harless finished the match with seven digs for Rye Cove, which struggled to generate any offense.
Despite the loss, first-year head coach Heather Petersen said her inexperienced team is learning the speed of the game against tough competition.
“Our setters are young and inexperienced,” Petersen said. “Until they learn the speed of the game, they’re going to struggle a little bit.
“Our front row is experienced, but if you can’t get them sets, there’s not much we can do.”
Class 1 Rye Cove faces its third straight Class 2 Mountain 7 District foe Thursday when the Lady Eagles host Wise Central.
Union is off until Saturday when it plays in the Sunset Slush Summer Slam tournament on Saturday at Virginia High.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.