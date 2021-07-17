KINGSPORT — History was made in multiple ways on the streets of the Model City on Saturday night at the 31st Ballad Health and Niswonger Children’s Hospital Crazy 8s 8-kilometer road race.
Richmond native Harrison Toney became the first American overall winner since 1994, crossing the line in 24:59.
Unfortunately for Toney, there was no prize money offered this year, but the title still means a lot.
“It’s pretty awesome to be the first American winner in so long,” Harrison said. “This year was a little bit different and expectations were that it wasn’t going to be as fast.
“It’s still pretty cool to hold that honor. This is my third year doing it, and I’ve dropped 30 seconds each year.”
A familiar surname was atop the women’s standings as Kerri Toney — Harrison’s wife — was the female champion with a time of 30:46.
“I definitely took advantage of the fact there was no prize money this year,” Kerri said.
“It feels good coming back and knowing that the last time was for our honeymoon,” she said.
For the Toneys, the Crazy 8s has become a special place. The pair spent their honeymoon running the 2019 race after getting hitched the day before the race.
“This is a really fun race to do, and it’s usually some fast times,” Harrison said. “For Kerri and I, this race means a lot because it was our wedding trip. To come back here and win this race two years later is pretty special to us.”
Science Hill graduate and Tennessee steeplechase standout Alex Crigger was fifth overall, beating out Kevin Odiorne’s eighth-place showing for the highest known local finish in race history in 1999. His time was 26:23.
Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington had the lead in the women’s race until the last mile when Toney overtook her.
“(Zoe) went out pretty quick and was out of sight for the first mile,” Kerri said. “In the last mile, I saw she was about 100 meters away, and I just put in one last surge.
“To be able to sweep this race as a husband and wife means everything to me. I wouldn’t be able to run as fast as I do without him and he means the world to me.”