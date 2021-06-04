NICKELSVILLE — Solid offense and defense led to an opening-round win for Twin Springs on Friday in the Cumberland District baseball tournament.
Freshman right-hander Chase Daugherty threw a complete-game four-hitter and the Titans’ offense — powered by senior Dillon Thompson — pounded out nine hits in an 8-2 win over Castlewood at Keith Memorial Park.
The Titans (6-7) will travel to top-seeded Eastside on Tuesday for a semifinal matchup.
BIG THIRD
After scoring only one run and leaving six baserunners stranded over the first two innings, the Titans put five runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third to build a 6-1 lead on the Blue Devils (4-9).
Twin Springs had four hits in the inning and got help from two walks and a Castlewood error to produce the runs.
“We struggled in the first two innings, leaving the bases loaded. We finally got some hits and put the barrels to the balls and scored some runs,” said Twin Springs coach Jared Finch.
Behind solid pitching of freshman Chase Daugherty, Twin Springs took an 8-2 win over Castlewood Friday in the opening round of the Cumberland baseball tournament. Titans skipper Jared Finch talks about the win. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/8P3K4Itx5Z— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) June 5, 2021
The big inning was all Daugherty needed. Bolstered by a new confidence, the freshman only got stronger on the mound as the game went along.
“It starts on the bump,” Finch said. “Chase did a really good job. Our guys, defensively, played tremendously behind him. They made the plays.”
STRUGGLES IN THE FIELD
While Twin Springs made the plays in the field, Castlewood struggled to do the same. The Blue Devils committed six errors.
“You’ve got to make the plays,” Castlewood coach Brian Summers said. “We put the ball in play today more than we have and Twin Springs made the plays. They put the ball in play and we didn’t make all the plays.
“We’ll be better next year, on the defensive side anyway, I promise. Even if we have to take two gloves out there.”
SECURITY
Twin Springs added security runs in the fifth and sixth, including a solo homer from Thompson in the fifth.
“When he released it, I saw a curveball and he was hanging it, so I just knew to pull it. As soon as I hit the ball, I knew it was gone,” said Thompson, who finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
His performance came with a sense of urgency.
“If we lost, the season was over,” Thompson said. “We came out and played them the best we could.”
Twin Springs senior Dillon Thompson had a big day at the plate for the Titans Friday, including a solo home run in an 8-2 win over Castlewood in the opening round of the Cumberland District ⚾ tournament. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/X8CCu4HsVj— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) June 5, 2021
Alex Dockery also went 2-for-4, including a triple, and scored a run for the Titans.
Rafe Cooper accounted for two of Castlewood’s four hits by singling in the first and third innings.
THOMAS WALKER ADVANCES
In Ewing, Thomas Walker (6-7) played its way into the Cumberland semifinals with a 6-1 win over Rye Cove (3-10).
Jordan Bertram’s three-RBI triple highlighted the Pioneers’ offense.
Thomas Walker will travel to Norton on Tuesday to take on J.I. Burton.