NICKELSVILLE — Twin Springs established itself as a contender in the Region 1D football picture last season.

The Titans finished the season with a 10-2 record, won their first Cumberland District football championship since 1995 and advanced to the regional semifinals.

Titans looking to build on success from last season

Twin Springs coach Keith Warner

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video