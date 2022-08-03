Twin Springs senior running back Ryan Horne, kneeling, will have plenty of experience in front of him with linemen, left to right, Michael Wagner, Brodie White, Tristan Counts, Chase Daugherty, James Craig and Andrew Salyer.
NICKELSVILLE — Twin Springs established itself as a contender in the Region 1D football picture last season.
The Titans finished the season with a 10-2 record, won their first Cumberland District football championship since 1995 and advanced to the regional semifinals.
So what does the team do for an encore?
“It’s next man up,” Twin Springs coach Keith Warner said.
Warner’s squad lost some quality football players from 2021’s banner season, and the coach is the first to recognize that. But he also knows he has plenty of talent on this year’s team.
In addition to being talented, the Titans have been working hard in the offseason.
“You lose playmakers every year,” Warner said. “You wish you could keep those guys for another year, but that’s the nature of the beast in coaching.
“It’s hard at a small school to find the level of athletes, playmakers that you do have from that corps from last year. But we don’t dwell on that. We’ve got athletic kids that other teams didn’t see last year. They’re going to be athletic, and they’re going to go up and make plays, too. Our young guys are ready to step up.”
THE CUPBOARD IS NOT BARE
While the Titans lost playmakers like Kye Hale, Eli McCoy and Mason Elliott from last year’s squad, there are still plenty of experienced players back in the fold.
A wealth of linemen are back and led by all-region center Drew Salyer and Chase Daugherty.
The playmakers include senior running back Ryan Horne, who rushed for close to 1,400 yards and nine touchdowns last season, and quarterback Abel Dingus, a junior, who threw for just under 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.
Horne said the Titans are ready to build on the momentum from last year’s 10-win season.
“Last year we had a really good season, and I think a lot of people came and put in the work this summer to do exactly what we did last season,” Horne said.
After a district-winning season last year, Horne has higher goals for the team this season.
“The next step is the region championship,” he said. “Last year we fell a little short, but this year I think we’ve got it in the bag.”
Dingus said losing Kye Hale on the line is tough, but he’s happy that the remainder of the offensive line is back.
The quarterback is also missing two of his favorite receiving targets in Elliott and McCoy. But Colten Kilgore and Colten Gilmer appear poised and ready to contribute in the receiving roles.
Dingus said having a strong season last year has built expectations and enthusiasm for this year.
“It helps a lot coming off a good season and building to be better this year.”
READY TO ROLL
Twin Springs hosts Northwood in its season opener on Aug. 26.
The Titans begin defense of their Cumberland District championship on Sept. 16 on the road at J.I. Burton.
