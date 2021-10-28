EWING — The “twin towers” of the Thomas Walker volleyball team were simply overwhelming during Thursday night’s Cumberland District tournament title match.
The Lady Pioneers (20-5) swept rival Eastside 25-15, 25-21, 25-19 and completed a perfect run through the league slate heading into next week’s Region 1D tournament.
“This is something that we definitely wanted to accomplish,” Thomas Walker coach Kristen Parker said. “It’s never happened at our school before, so we’re definitely excited.
“We’re going to keep that high and keep working for it. We got a piece of what it tastes like and now we want the rest.”
The Lady Pioneers were led by senior Lakin Burke, who dominated the match despite a slow start, racking up 20 kills, seven kills and two blocks.
The other part of the equation — sophomore Patricia Bigge — tallied 12 kills and three aces. Senior setter Tenley Jackson had 39 assists while Autumn Collingsworth had 10 kills.
Makayla Carr led the defense with 12 digs.
“I’ve got the ‘twin towers’ as I like to call them. They split the floor when one is on the back row, the other is on the front,” Parker said. “We did not play our best today, and anyone that has seen us before knows that. Eastside is a good team and they always bring it.”
The Lady Spartans (11-13) got out to leads in the second and third sets by more than five points each time, but could not hold the advantage.
“We just can’t match up with Thomas Walker’s height,” Eastside coach Brianne Bailey said. “We did a lot of good things that will prepare us for the region next week. They’re so much taller than we are. My tallest girl is probably as tall as some of their shorter girls.”
Alyssia Sensabaugh led the way for Eastside with 10 kills while Taylor Clay tallied nine kills and 19 digs. Tinley Hamilton finished with 22 assists and 11 digs for a double-double.
Thomas Walker will host Chilhowie in the Region 1D tournament first round on Tuesday while Eastside will travel to Grundy. Match times have yet to be determined.