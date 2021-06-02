COEBURN — The 2021 softball season started like the previous eight seasons for Thomas Walker. The Lady Pioneers traveled to Castlewood for the season opener, but their bus did not make the full trip.
After suffering a mechanical failure with the bus, the Lady Pioneers failed on the field as well.
Thomas Walker did not win a Cumberland District game in eight seasons prior to this year, and after that loss to Castlewood, it looked like it might be nine seasons without a district win.
After a season-opening setback to Castlewood, Thomas Walker won 9 straight Cumberland District softball games, including a 5-0 win over Eastside Wednesday to clinch the district championship. Freshman pitcher Eden Muncy recalls the loss at the start of the season. pic.twitter.com/kdUxds65HM— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) June 3, 2021
“That was not how we wanted to start it out,” freshman pitcher Eden Muncy recalled. “Honestly, after that game, I didn’t know how well it was going to go. But after that game, we started practicing more, started working harder and playing to our ability, and I started feeling better.”
All the hard work paid off for the Lady Pioneers on Wednesday.
Led by Muncy’s complete-game, two-hitter and some timely hits from Kaitlyn Brown, Rylee Lawson, Grace Greer and McKayla Kidwell, Thomas Walker (9-2, 9-1) took a 5-0 win over perennial Cumberland power Eastside.
The win completed the regular season for Thomas Walker and clinched the program’s first Cumberland District championship.
The win was the ninth in the Lady Pioneers’ last 10 games. The only hiccup came in a non-district contest with Cumberland Gap.
“We’ve worked hard for this all season long. We came out at practice and we gave it all we’ve had,” Thomas Walker coach Noelle Owens said. “I’ve been encouraging them all along that we were going to take it home with us.”
PITCHERS DUEL
The game was a battle from inside the pitcher’s circle early on.
Both Muncy and Eastside’s Tinley Hamilton kept hitters off balance.
The game was scoreless for the first three innings before Thomas Walker’s Shelbie Fannon reached on an error and then scored on a double from Kidwell in the fourth inning.
The Lady Pioneers added two more runs in the fifth and another two in the seventh to secure the win.
END OF AN ERA
The loss for Eastside (9-2, 7-2) marked the first time in the school’s decade of existence that the Lady Spartans did not win the regular-season district title.
Eastside won the past nine Cumberland crowns before Thomas Walker claimed the title Wednesday.
“They beat us. They won,” Eastside coach Suzi Atwood said. “They played better than we did. They out-hit us. That’s all you can say.”
THE NUMBERS
In addition to throwing a two-hit shutout, Muncy struck out 12 Eastside batters and surrendered five walks.
Eastside’s Hamilton gave up five runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
At the plate, Thomas Walker’s Brown went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI double.
The Lady Pioneers also got RBIs from Muncy and Kidwell.
Eastside’s Chloe Bailey and Liz Brace accounted for Eastside’s two hits.