WISE — Ben Brickey was dominant on the mound and his teammates provided plenty of offensive punch Monday to give Wise Central a key Mountain 7 District baseball win.
The right-hander threw six scoreless innings, allowing only three hits, in the Warriors’ 8-0 victory over John Battle at Mack Shupe Field.
“It starts and stops on the mound,” Central coach J.W. Salyers said. “Ben Brickey was outstanding today. He threw like he’s capable of and has basically thrown all year. I can’t say enough about Ben Brickey. He was a competitor all day.”
Wise Central ⚾ coach J.W. Salyers talks about the Warriors 8-0 win over John Battle on Monday @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/Z5nUaBWT97— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 25, 2021
The senior hurler kept the Trojans off balance and seemed to gain confidence as the game went on.
“Knowing those guys put runs behind me and gave me a little bit of a cushion there. And even the plays they were making behind me today were spectacular,” said Brickey, who struck out four and walked three. “I couldn’t have asked for any better.”
Wise Central took an 8-0 win over John Battle Monday in Mountain 7 District baseball ⚾. Ben Brickey picked up the mound win for Central, throwing 6 scoreless innings. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/2sTFVhKJTR— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 25, 2021
Robbie Wilson pitched the final inning. The sidearm-throwing right-hander retired Battle (3-3, 3-3) in order, striking out the first two batters he faced.
STRONG AT THE PLATE
Central (6-3, 6-3) was equally strong at the plate.
Tyson Tester came out of his slump with a big day. The junior went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and scored a run.
“I think this game helped me get my confidence back after getting that hit in the first inning,” Tester said. “All the guys picked me up and they wouldn’t let me get down.”
Central got nine hits from seven players, including a 2-for-3, one-RBI performance from Preston Joyner.
“One through nine we’re strong,” Tester said. “It’s a war every day to get a starting position. We’ve got a lot of guys on this team that can come out and play for any team in this district.”
Wise Central's Tyson Tester talks about his 2-for-4, 4 RBI day Monday in the Warriors 8-0 win over John Battle. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/FEoR5VSlWp— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 25, 2021
STILL LEARNING
The Warriors also capitalized on six Battle errors, and Trojans coach Jimmy Gobble said his team is still in the learning process in many aspects of the game.
“We had a couple of hiccups. We’ve been having a lot of hiccups here lately. But I enjoyed the process of seeing them keep continuing to grow,” Gobble said. “It wasn’t all bad.
“Ideally, we’re trying to learn, so our learning philosophy is that we saw some good things. We saw a whole lot of bad things. We’re going to take that and we’re going to log it and we’re going to try to keep learning.”
Ryan Mik had two of the Trojans’ three hits.
DOWN THE STRETCH
With Class 3 Abingdon clinching the Mountain 7 title with Monday’s 8-0 victory over Lee High, the focus for Central is finishing second in the district and claiming the top spot among its Class 2 schools.
The Warriors could take a huge step toward that second spot this week with wins at home Tuesday against Union and at Gate City on Friday.
The win over Battle put Central in control of its own destiny in the district standings down the stretch.
“What we’re after is the 1 seed in the region and we’ll kind of see how things play out there,” Salyers said.