Watch Now: Second time around is nice for Central's Mullins

NORTON — With new head coach Jason Mullins at the helm of the Wise Central football program, things are different, but pretty much the same.
Just ask Warriors quarterback Braeden Church.
“It’s not that big of a change,” the senior said at Friday’s media day. “He’s been here. He’s a little different than Coach (Luke) Owens, but he’s still the same.”
Mullins has put his own tweeks on the program, but like Church is quick to point out, there have not been many changes to the Warriors’ routine.
That most likely has to do with the fact that Mullins has been a part of the Central program since the school formed from the consolidation of Pound and J.J. Kelly in 2011.
As a matter of fact, Mullins was the Warriors’ head coach for the school’s initial season. Since then, he’s worked as an assistant coach at Central, most recently as defensive coordinator.
Prior to coaching at Central, Mullins spent time as head coach at Pound and was defensive coordinator at J.J. Kelly.
Mullins took the head coaching position at Central — for the second time in his career — earlier this year after Owens resigned from the program.
The veteran coach said there was no big desire to be a head coach again. His biggest concern was for the players.
“I really had no reason to come back to the program,” Mullins said. “I have 26 years in, and I could have rode off into the sunset and been fine. But I just care too much about these kids.”
He cares for all of his players, particularly those he’s coached over the last four years and watched progress from freshmen to senior leaders.
Players like Church, who has stepped into a leadership role this year and is not offering any excuses for an inexperienced squad.
“We’ve got a lot of inexperienced guys. We graduated a ton last year, but the expectations don’t change. We’re still the same program. We still have the same expectations. We still expect the same result.”
It’s when Mullins hears those types of comments that he is the proudest of his players.
“I just love the game. I love what it teaches young men,” Mullins said. “The toughness of the game, the hard work, the showing up every day. This is just a good bunch to be around.”
KICKING SUCCESS
Senior kicker Ricky Onate is another young man that’s good to be around.
Mullins said he has watched Onate progress over the last four years as a kicker and a leader.
“His kicking is consistent, and he’s putting his kickoffs in the end zone,” Mullins said. “He shows up every day, and he just wants to keep kicking until we have to tell not to kick anymore today. I’m just really proud of him.”
Onate hit 56 of 57 PAT kicks last season and hit 3 of 4 field goal attempts with a long of 40 yards.
“I can make field goals this year that I couldn’t last year,” Onate said. “My goal is to go perfect on PATs and to be perfect on the field and help the team as much as I can.”
Helping the team as much as they can is the attitude that Mullins hopes each of his players has going into the season.