WHITEWOOD — Rye Cove senior Andrew Jessee soaked in the moment Monday and then made the most of it.
After coming on in relief, Jessee pitched a gem for the Eagles — recording a career-best 14 strikeouts — and was clutch with the bat — delivering a bases-loaded, three-RBI double — to boost Rye Cove to 13-3 win over Twin Valley in the opening round of the Region 1D baseball tournament.
The game was called after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Rye Cove (12-12) advanced to Tuesday’s regional quarterfinal round. The Eagles travel to Lebanon, the Hogoheegee District’s No. 1 seed and defending VHSL Class 2 champion. The Pioneers dropped to Class 1 this season.
Not to be outdone, the Rye Cove softball team also advanced in regional play Monday, blasting Twin Valley 21-0 just down the road at Keen Mountain Recreation Park.
PLENTY OF EXCITEMENT
Monday’s game marked the Eagles’ first appearance in the Region 1D baseball playoffs since 2018 when they lost 5-3 to Honaker. Picking up a regional win is cause for plenty of excitement for the Cumberland District’s No. 3 seed and first-year head coach Steve Lane.
“We’ve talked all season about what a young team this is,” Lane said. “The first regional game, three hours from home, probably the young came out in us again early. We settled in and started doing what we’ve been doing all year with putting the ball in play and running the bases when we got out there.”
The win was a memorable one for Jessee, one of Rye Cove’s two seniors.
“It feels great. I’m excited. As a three-sport athlete I’ve never even touched regionals,” said Jessee, who also played football and basketball. “This just feels amazing.”
⚾ Rye Cove senior Andrew Jessee recorded 14 strikeouts Monday in a Region 1D first-round 13-3 win over Twin Valley. It was the first regional appearance in an excited Jessee's career. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/5qI02tOmIu— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 30, 2022
In addition to holding Twin Valley to two hits and striking out 14 of the final 19 batters he faced, Jessee’s big double highlighted the Eagles’ eight-run, six-hit second inning.
Rye Cove got plenty of offense from elsewhere in the lineup. Landon Lane finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, including a two-run triple, and Peyton Darnell had two hits and two RBIs.
Twin Valley scored all its runs in the first inning, courtesy of a two-run single by Isaac Cooper and a bases- loaded walk to Lucas Dotson. The Panthers drew five walks in the inning.
Jessee, who replaced Koty Meade, put up 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
LADY EAGLES ROLL
At Keen Mountain Recreation Park, the Lady Eagles smacked 13 hits and took advantage of eight walks and seven Twin Valley errors.
Freshman pitcher Rheagan Waldon recorded the five-inning shutout in the mercy rule-shortened game. She allowed only three hits.
Rye Cove moved on to a 6 p.m. Region 1D quarterfinal game at Lebanon on Tuesday.
Lexie Rhoten finished 3-for-4, including a home run and three RBIs, and Elizabeth Rollins was 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Sarah Byrd and Kourtney Sluss each added two hits and an RBI to the Rye Cove barrage.