CLINTWOOD — While it was definitely different playing football in the spring, Ridgeview appeared to be in the groove for a chance at a playoff appearance in the pandemic-shortened season.
After dropping their opener to Wise Central, the Wolfpack won their next two games and coach Todd Tiller said his squad was improving each week.
Then the worst of scenarios hit the ’Pack.
A positive coronavirus test landed Ridgeview in quarantine for two weeks — forcing the cancellation of games against Union and Abingdon — and effectively ended the abnormal season along with any postseason hopes.
“We wanted to see where we stood with Abingdon and Union in those last two games,” Tiller said. “And I think the way things were going, we had a pretty good shot.”
That season has passed — and several players have graduated — so with the new season comes a new beginning, Tiller said.
“Once we got that call and everything happened, we talked about adversity happening and you’ve got to make do. Life ain’t fair, it ain’t perfect. You’ve got to make it out of what it is,” Tiller said.
Ridgeview did play one final game in the spring, a plus-one contest with Richlands. But for a program used to playing in the postseason, it didn’t have the same feel.
“We got to play Richlands and it was like, OK this is a little bit ... it was a little bit of an appetizer, but it just didn’t fill you up,” Tiller said.
With the fall season set to kick off in less than three weeks, Tiller said his team is hungry to get back on the field.
“The kids are ready to go. The coaches are ready to go,” he said. “Hopefully, we can get a full fall season.”
STILL STINGING
While Tiller wants his team to focus on the new season, not getting a chance to end the last one as hoped still stings a little for senior Caden Gibson.
Gibson got the news in the spring by a text message.
Ridgeview was poised for a run at the postseason in the spring football season before the pandemic sidelined the Wolfpack at the end of the year. Senior all-region defensive lineman Caden Gibson the team has something to prove this fall. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/5iFVrLsc4D— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) August 6, 2021
“Ever since I got that text that the season was over, I went right back to work (for the fall),” Gibson said. “I texted all these guys and said this should make us hungrier for next season.”
Junior defensive back Cannon Hill didn’t get to play in the spring because of an injury and he said he’s ready to go this fall.
“It’s been a minute. It seems like it’s been forever,” Hill said. “We’re ready. We’re happy for a full season, hopefully.
“We’re hungry.”
Ridgeview junior Cannon Hill is ready to get back on the gridiron after having to miss the spring because of an injury. He's especially looking forward to playing on the defensive side of the ball. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/FwCrHvAMqp— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) August 6, 2021
Ridgeview is scheduled to open its regular season on Aug. 26 at J.I. Burton.